Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Buildings at Steamy Stacks are turning purple for some players

The Cubes are working their magic in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, as a handful of gamers reported that buildings at Steamy Stacks have changed color. It has been reported that the structures change to a purple tint for a few seconds for some users before becoming normal.

This new revelation has intrigued loopers as they are eager to find out the reason behind this occurrence. While most of the community labeled it a glitch, the original reason behind the color change is quite different.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Steamy Stacks is the probable location for Cube City

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 brought back one of the most popular in-game items to the island. The return of the Cubes was met with a lot of attention from players. They were excited to find out how the storyline would proceed under Kevin and its army.

Several popular data miners recently reported that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 would be getting a new POI soon. This location is called the Cube Town and, as the name suggests, is centered around the Cubes.

FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🧊 @FortTory FOOTAGE of the LEAKED CubeTown POI.



To be honest, the POI seems a bit unfinished but it gives a great look on how we can expect it.



Posted a longer video on YouTube with ofcourse better quality, check the replies for the link. FOOTAGE of the LEAKED CubeTown POI.



To be honest, the POI seems a bit unfinished but it gives a great look on how we can expect it.



Posted a longer video on YouTube with ofcourse better quality, check the replies for the link. https://t.co/DoevgzbN99

The leaked gameplay revealed that gamers would be getting a jump boost upon landing atop the Cubes. The entire region will be built with Cube materials, and therefore, rotating at this location will be pretty easy.

Even though the gameplay was leaked, data miners failed to state when this POI will feature in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Players had anticipated that it would take some time for Cube Town to arrive. However, recent proceedings have put a big question mark on this speculation.

The recent leak regarding the Steamy Stacks buildings changing color to purple suggests that this could be where Cube Town might arrive soon.

Also Read

It is too early to state anything for sure, as Epic Games might add a few changes before releasing the Cube City. However, the Steamy Stack buildings change was a strong indication of the rollout of the new POI.

It is to be seen when Epic releases it in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far