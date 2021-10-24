Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 glitch allows players to trap opponents under Cube Town

Glitches in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are becoming more common day by day. The developers have tried to eradicate glitches away from the game. However, a few of them have escaped being patched by Epic.

The most recent glitches in Fortnite do not influence the gameplay and are relatively harmless. Gamers have reported a recent glitch in the game that traps gamers under Cube Town. This glitch will indeed affect the result of a match in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Needless to state, this glitch needs to be fixed in the game. This article will reveal the details regarding the recent glitch that has been reported.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Cube Town glitch and how to get out of it

The recent Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 glitch allows gamers to trap other gamers underneath the Cube Town POI.

Cube Town has become one of the most favorable places to land, and gamers are exploring this area. The recent glitch has added a tinge of mystery, and gamers are avoiding it at the moment.

To trigger this glitch, gamers will be required to take the help of a boat. Once gamers reach the Cube Town POI, they'll be needed to boost the boat and ram it into the wall. After boosting it for a considerable time, gamers will spawn at the bottom of the Cube Town POI.

Gamers will be trapped inside this location unless they know how to escape the situation. Unlike other glitches, the Cube Town one has a method of getting out and spawning outside the area.

Gamers will be required to build a cone on top of the boat. Once the structure has been constructed, they'll be needed to escape the boat. This will help them come out of the situation and continue with the game normally.

This glitch is undoubtedly influential, and gamers may remain trapped inside if they don't know how to escape. Since this glitch affects the gameplay, gamers are advised not to use it frequently.

Gamers may head to Fortnite and try it out for the sake of it. However, they must not overdo it and kill the sportsman spirit of the game.

