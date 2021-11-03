Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leak reveals new upcoming desert POI

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has already seen the Cubes come together in the center of the island. The cluster formed by the cubes with the queen at the center gave rise to the new POI.

Gamers were satisfied with the map change and anticipated it to be the sole new POI. However, a recent Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leak hinted at a new desert POI.

Upcoming Desert POI and NPC in Fortnite raises several questions

Epic has released several NPCs for the island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Most of these NPCs are part of the Punchcard quests that reward gamers with XPs upon completion. The developers assured gamers that they would roll out more NPCs in due time to keep gamers engaged in the loop.

Data miner Hypex has revealed that a new NPC is set to feature in the game. The most surprising element is that the NPC is expected to spawn in a desert.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX There's an upcoming NPC that is set to spawn in "Desert" but we have no desert yet 🤔 There's an upcoming NPC that is set to spawn in "Desert" but we have no desert yet 🤔

At the moment, the island has several locations, but none of them resemble any desert. The Fortnite leak from Hypex has raised important questions in the community regarding the storyline and possible map changes.

The primary query is how developers will counter the changes to the map and proceed with the storyline. As of now, the issue is yet to be addressed by the team. The news regarding the desert NPC raised speculation among gamers, who are eager to explore the area.

Another Fortnite leak regarding the desert NPC reveals its dialogs. This explicitly discusses the Believer Beach POI and mentions Dune.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker ENCRYPTED (CRITTER) SKIN NPC CONVERSATION:



"You've travelled across the sands to see me? Speak"



"How were the sandy Beaches of Believer?"



"Fear the master of the dunes. At minimum, I will make you itchy."



"So many Bars... like grains of sand running through your fingers..." ENCRYPTED (CRITTER) SKIN NPC CONVERSATION:"You've travelled across the sands to see me? Speak""How were the sandy Beaches of Believer?""Fear the master of the dunes. At minimum, I will make you itchy.""So many Bars... like grains of sand running through your fingers..."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Epic rolled out exclusive Dune-themed cosmetics to the game a few days ago. The recent leak seems to indicate that a character from Dune could be the NPC boss in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. At the moment, leaks do not show a timeline for this NPC or any other details. However, it can be assumed that the storyline is about to see some fresh content.

Edited by Srijan Sen