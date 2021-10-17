Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks: Eightball, "Can't Touch This" emote, and new wildlife

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 reaching its mid point soon, leakers have begun getting their hands on some juicy information. While none of it is ground breaking or earth shattering, they will add a bit more flavor and contrast to the game.

It would seem that a brand new NPC will be gracing the island sometime in the foreseeable future, alongside a new wildlife animal as well. There's no better way to celebrate the occasion than with a brand new Icon Series emote.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks reveal some old school possibilities

1) New NPC: EightBall

HYPEX @HYPEX There's an unreleased NPC in the works with the codename "EightBall", he carries an SMG and the skin will most likely be this one from the survey! There's an unreleased NPC in the works with the codename "EightBall", he carries an SMG and the skin will most likely be this one from the survey! https://t.co/jwTop6voHB

An upcoming NPC known as EightBall may soon be joining the island's inhabitants. According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the NPC is currently unreleased and is being worked on.

It will carry an SMG, and the skin used will more than likely be the one from the survey that occurred a short while back. As of now, it's unclear if the NPC will come this season or next.

Nonetheless, fans are already of the opinion that Epic Games may release the EightBall skin during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 10, the same way that they released the re-skins for other characters in the Chapter 1 Season 10 Battle Pass. It's left to be seen if this comes true.

WiiNiDoG @WiiNiDoG1 @HYPEX yo what if this skin is in the season x battlepass for ch2? i mean they did a reskin battlepass for ch1 sX so why not ch2 sX? i would love this skin and im excited for sX already @HYPEX yo what if this skin is in the season x battlepass for ch2? i mean they did a reskin battlepass for ch1 sX so why not ch2 sX? i would love this skin and im excited for sX already

2) New Wildlife Animal

HYPEX @HYPEX There's an upcoming Wildlife Animal that transforms in and out, no other info about it as of now! There's an upcoming Wildlife Animal that transforms in and out, no other info about it as of now!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 saw the introduction of wildlife to the game. First frogs, chickens, boars, and wolves, latter followed by raptors and now even crows. However, it seems that the developers are not done adding wildlife to the game just yet.

According to HYPEX, an upcoming Wildlife Animal that transforms in and out will be coming to the game sometime soon. While this could be a special Wildlife for Halloween, at the moment there are no further details regarding the same. Players can expect as the spooky day draws near.

3) New Emote: Can't Touch This

ETFN Fortnite Leaks & News @EverythingFNG We may see a new TikTok dance “can’t touch this” emote in the future. Here’s what it would look similar too We may see a new TikTok dance “can’t touch this” emote in the future. Here’s what it would look similar too https://t.co/RknByTm65a

With Epic Games adding in emotes to the game featuring 'old school' songs and dance moves, it comes as no surprise that the developers would consider adding in MC Hammer's Can't Touch This to the game. The song was released in 1990 and was an instant hit at the time.

However, this is just a rumor at the moment and there's no timeline in place as of now. Nonetheless, given that Everybody Loves Me and The Macarena were recently added to the game, the chances of having an Icon Series "Can't Touch This" emote are high.

Edited by Srijan Sen