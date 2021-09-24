Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 might get a new game-changing shotgun

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was recently released, and gamers are busy exploring the new season's content. Epic Games has rolled out several new aspects to the island apart from returning the Cubes. However, there are numerous other items left to be added, and fans are quite excited about them.

Recent reports suggest that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will get some amazing weapons as the season progresses. Even though a handful of new firearms have been added, loopers are excited about the addition of a few more.

However, the limelight is mainly on a brand new shotgun that will soon feature in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Gamers thrilled about new shotgun

With the addition of the Cubes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players have experienced the Sideways taking more of a central role on the island. The developers have already released a few Sideways weapons, and a few more are on their way out.

Data miner Hypex has revealed that Epic is currently working on bringing some of the weapons to Fortnite. The list consists of a Combat Assault Rifle, Combat SMG, Dual Fiend Hunter Crossbow, and a Sideways Shotgun.

The data miner believes that the list will have some more weapons, but these are the ones showcased in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 trailers.

HYPEX @HYPEX All the upcoming weapons that we've seen so far, there's more but these are the ones we saw in the trailers:



- Combat AR

- Combat SMG

- Dual Fiend Hunter Crossbows

Shotguns are one of the most loved weapons in-game, and the prospect of the new one arriving has added to the excitement.

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the Sideways Rifle and the Sideways Minigun are wreaking havoc on the island. Users are attracted to these two weapons and leave no stones unturned to get hold of them.

jaynine🇬🇧 @jaynine__ sideways rifle hits so hard tho sideways rifle hits so hard tho https://t.co/foRug4N3C5

The Sideways Shotgun will be arriving soon in the game, and loopers expect it to be another game-changing weapon that will significantly influence the course of the game.

Epic has not released any official date for the release of the Sideways Shotgun. Therefore, players will have to wait patiently for the data miners to reveal any inside information or the developers to release an official document regarding the much-awaited shotgun.

