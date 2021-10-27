Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: SypherPK demonstrates why Superman skin is now pay-to-lose

Last year, Superman made his long-awaited Fortnite debut as the extra skin on the battle pass. He wasn't a secret skin like this season's Cube Queen, but players had to wait a while before receiving the challenges to unlock the Man of Steel. Tons of players have and use this skin, but according to Fortnite pro SypherPK, Superman is a pay-to-lose skin.

There are tons of different skins in Fortnite and a few that are seen as pay-to-win. This is ultimately not by design because Epic Games is not in favor of skins that provide competitive advantages, but sometimes it happens inadvertently. There aren't many, but Superman could be one.

Superman is pay-to-lose in Fortnite, according to SypherPK

The glitch involves Fortnite players wearing the Superman skin, equipping the Kal-El's Cape glider and using a witches broom. The glitch does ultimately provide a cool look, but it has adverse effects on players.

In order to activate this, players need to use a witches broom. Once they are flying, they need to cancel the flight and drop to the ground. There will be a red aura surrounding Superman until the end of the match. After waiting 20 seconds, players can broom again and the aura will get even more intense and bright. This can be done repeatedly.

The glitch involves witches brooms, which are otherwise useful. Image via Epic Games

The glitch will continue to increase the intensity and size of the red glowing effect to the point where it becomes nearly impossible to see when aiming or shooting at opponents. It kept increasing as the circle got smaller and the opponents closer together, making the end-of-game situation nearly impossible to deal with.

Ultimately, SypherPK was able to win because he's quite literally a Fortnite pro, but others who aren't at his level likely didn't have that kind of success. It's a cool glitch, but it ultimately makes the game a lot harder. There's no telling if others could identify the player by the glow, but if they could, that would be even more of a disadvantage.

The Superman is a cool skin with a cooler effect but the glitch, while not game-breaking, causes a lot of difficulty. It puts players at a disadvantage, which is never ideal.

