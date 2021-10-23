Fortnite glitch is turning Superman into a Super Saiyan God like Goku

A recent glitch has come up in Fortnite that turns Superman into a Super Saiyan God just like Goku from the Dragon Ball Z series.

Glitches in Fortnite are not at all uncommon. While some are quite massive and influence gameplay, others are minor ones that change the appearance of in-game characters or bring some humorous elements to Fortnite.

This article will reveal details regarding the Superman glitch and guide gamers on how to activate it in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite glitch: Superman is now a Super Saiyan God

Superman was released as the Secret Skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Even though the skin was pretty good, the recent glitch has made it even more amazing.

Gamers have recently been reporting that the Superman skin changes appearance and takes up a Super Saiyan effect that resembles Super Saiyan God mode of Goku from the popular Dragon Ball Z series.

In order to activate this glitch gamers will be required to take up the Superman outfit and attach the Kal-El's Cape Glider. Once the character is ready, gamers will be required to search for a Witch Broom on the island.

Witch Brooms have been added to the game for the Fortnite Halloween Celebrations 2021. Gamers can use this to levitate and rotate around the island.

Using the Witch Broom with the Superman skin and the Kal El's Cape Glider will force the glitch to take place. Apparently, the glider effect will make the skin appear to have a red aura, similar to the Super Saiyan God mode appearance. The glitch gets more intense with the increased use of the Witch Brooms in the game.

The Smart Bat @The_Mcgillicudd Fortnite BUGGED Superman The Mythic witch broom glitched Superman Shadow Plz fix Epic Games Fortnite BUGGED Superman The Mythic witch broom glitched Superman Shadow Plz fix Epic Games https://t.co/i2gU75hOt8

Also Read

This glitch does not influence gameplay but changes the appearance of gamers and cosmetics. Therefore, players can exploit this in Fortnite to have a bit of fun while they explore the island.

Epic is expected to roll out a patch to fix the glitch soon. Gamers are advised to drop into the game and check it out before the developers release a new patch.

Edited by Siddharth Satish