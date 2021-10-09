Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Walking Dead collaboration: Rick Grimes skins, release date, and more

As hinted by leakers some time ago and teased by Epic Games more recently, a new Walking Dead collaboration featuring a Rick Grimes skin will indeed be coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

With Fortnitemares around the corner, having another Walking Dead collaboration is by far one of the best things that could happen this season. With Daryl Dixon and Michonne Hawthorne already introduced to the game a few seasons ago, having Rick Grimes join the fray was only a matter of time.

Despite more characters from the Walking Dead series not being added to the game with this new collaboration, Epic Games is bound to have a few surprises up their sleeves for loopers to enjoy.

Fortnite Walking Dead collaboration: Rick Grimes outfit

A few minutes ago, Epic Games teased a Fortnitemare Card with the caption ".357". To most, this may not make any sense, but long-time fans of the Walking Dead TV series will immediately know that this number references the .357 Magnum revolver used by Rick Grimes.

While the collaboration was obvious from the get-go due to his famous deputy hat being teased previously, the community was unsure as to when the cosmetic would come to the game given the huge volume of new skins that were being released.

Based on the fact that Epic Games teases cosmetics before releasing them to build up hype, according to most leakers, this skin should be available in a few hours when the Item Shop rotates at 8.00 pm ET on October 9, 2021.

Based on the leak discovered a short while ago, the Daryl Dixon and Michonne Hawthorne skins will be up for grabs once more in the Item Shop alongside Rick Grimes himself. In addition to the new skin, it's possible that Rick Grimes may have his own unique Back Bling and Harvesting Tool as well.

Although fans are clearly excited for Rick Grimes to arrive in the game, a lot of fans are of the opinion that Negan may also be added in, as his bat 'Lucille' was featured as well. However, given that Epic Games chose to promote ".357" as a teaser, it's highly unlikely that the iconic antagonist from the Walking Dead series will be coming to Fortnite.

Also Read

With all that said and done, fans won't have to wait long to find out the reality of the situation as the items should make their way to the Item Shop soon. Finally, loopers will be able to fulfill their dream of roleplaying Rick Grimes, and shouting into the mic, "Carl, stay back!"

Edited by Atul S

LIVE POLL Q. Should Negan be added into Fortnite? Best skin ever! No. 0 votes so far