Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 XP Farm: Full list of all challenges worth over 500,000 XP

The release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was met with quite a lot of controversy. Apparently, the developers had made it quite difficult for gamers to grind XP and rank up easily in the game. However, the severe response and backlash from the community compelled Epic to buff up the XP earning methods and roll out new ways to rank up.

Epic has introduced several new challenges for gamers to complete and earn a significant amount of XP. These challenges help gamers on their course to rank up faster in the game. In a recent update, Epic has released challenges that are worth 500,000 XP. This article reveals the details regarding the challenges that have been released so far.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: List of Challenges for 500,000 XP

Epic has recently released the v18.21 update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 which has brought the much awaited Cube Queen to the island. Ariana Grande and Dark Jonesy also feature on the island following the update that came out a few days ago.

The introduction of these new characters has clearly made the game even more interesting. However, the greatest addition is quite apparent in the form of new challenges and the sheer amount of XP involved.

It has been revealed that the quests and challenges that were added following the v18.21 update rewards players with around 500,000 XP.

The detailed list of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 quests involved are given below:

Complete a daily Punchcard (0/1)- 75000 XP

Deal damage with Shotguns (0/1000)- 50000 XP

Deal damage with Shotguns (0/2500)- 45000 XP

Deal damage with Shotguns (0/5000)- 40000 XP

Place top 10 with friends (0/5)- 75000 XP

Spend Bars (0/500)- 75000 XP

Thank the Bus Driver (0/5)- 50000 XP

Thank the Bus Driver (0/10)- 45000 XP

Thank the Bus Driver (0/20)- 40000 XP

Completing all of the above mentioned challenges will reward gamers with close to 500,000 XP. Gamers can use this to rank up faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and unlock more exclusive Battle Pass rewards.

Along with these challenges, the v18.21 update has released questlines for the Ariana Grande and Dark Jonesy NPCs. Both sets consist of five challenges each and each of them rewards gamers with 30,000 XP. Therefore, completing all the quests will reward gamers with 300,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

