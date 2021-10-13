Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 XP method is giving players 698,000 XP every 60 minutes, here is how

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been a roller coaster ride for gamers ever since it was released. The new season brought back the Cube and released a brand new Battle Pass. However, Epic went on to disappoint gamers by making the season sweaty.

The developers reduced the amount of XP that could be earned and faced severe backlash from the community. The outrage forced Epic to think of a solution and they came up with the Punchcard Quests.

It was recently revealed that gamers can claim around 689,000 XP every 60 minutes with these quests. This article will reveal the details of this matter.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Complete Punchcard Quests with friends to earn more XP

The Battle Pass rewards are enticing and gamers spend time in the game grinding XP to unlock these cosmetics. With the Punchcard Quests available in the game, gamers can claim a significant amount of XP by completing them in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

One of the most interesting aspects of the Punchcard Quests is that they can be done over and over again. Each time gamers complete one Punchcard Quest, XP will be awarded to their accounts.

Gamers who have already completed a set of Punchcard Quests are eligible to earn XP by redoing them. They can complete them in any mode of their choice; however, it should be remembered that the greater the number of members in the team, the more XP players will earn.

The detailed list of XP one can earn by redoing the quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is given below:

Solo mode - 14,550 XP

Duos mode - 29,100 XP

Trios mode - 43,650 XP

Squad mode - 58,200 XP

Out of all the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Punchcard Quests, the challenges from the NPC Charlotte are the easiest to complete.

Players will need to team up and visit the NPC to get all the quests and complete them in Fortnite. Completing her quests will only take a few minutes and gamers are eligible to earn over 50,000 XP in a jiffy.

If Charlotte's Quests take around five minutes to complete, then gamers can finish 12 rounds of the challenges within an hour. Since each round awards around 58,200 XP, completing 12 rounds will reward gamers with over 698,000 XP.

These challenges can be done repeatedly in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Although things might get a bit monotonous, it is probably the best method to grind a significant amount of XP and rank up the tiers to unlock more rewards from the Battle Pass.

