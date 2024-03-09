Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 competitive details revealed

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 competitive details provide an insight into the cups and tournaments that will be part of the latest season. Epic Games has also detailed the requirements for participating, the schedule, rewards, and plenty more.

Along with the competitive details, the developers have also recently revealed Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 update v29.00 patch notes and LEGO Fortnite update v29.00 patch notes for players to have a look at.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 competitive details explored

The official patch notes for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 competitive are as follows:

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

RANKED AND TOURNAMENTS

Chapter 5 Season 2 Ranked starts now, and your rank, among other factors, will be an eligibility requirement for Epic-hosted tournaments. These include tournaments for cosmetic prizes like FNCS Community Cups and cash-prized tournaments such as the Console Cash Cup.

Find the specific rank requirement for some of the tournaments happening this Season below or in the official rules for that tournament.

Tournament Rank Requirement FNCS Major 2 Platinum I in Ranked Battle Royale Ranked Cups Eligibility Based on Your Current Rank Mix-Up Mondays No Rank Requirement Duos Cash Cups Gold I in Ranked Battle Royale Solo Victory Cash Cup Gold I in Ranked Battle Royale Duos Zero Build Victory Cash Cup Gold I in Ranked Zero Build Duos Console Cash Cup Platinum I in Ranked Battle Royale PlayStation Cups Bronze I in either Ranked Battle Royale or Zero Build

RANK RESET

Everyone's rank has been reset in Chapter 5 Season 2 to provide a fresh start for all players. Drop in now and play one Ranked match to have your rank revealed (one match per Battle Royale and Zero Build).

Expand Tweet

CHAPTER 5 SEASON 2 TOURNAMENTS

2024 FNCS MAJOR 2

2024 FNCS Major 2 kicks off during Chapter 5 Season 2! Grab your Duos partner and prepare for the Open Qualifiers happening from April 12 to April 21. More details on 2024 FNCS Major 2 will be shared on our official Fortnite Competitive social channels.

RANKED CUPS

In Chapter 5 Season 2’s Ranked Cups, players will have the opportunity to play Solo, Duos, or Squads against other competitors of the same rank pool in both Battle Royale and Zero Build. For the Duos and Squads competitions, we are opening up the option to queue as a Solo Fill player so you can be matchmade with other Solo Fill players.

Play at least six matches in any Ranked Cup to earn the Bolt of Light Loading Screen. Earn at least 25 points to earn the Chain of Stars Loading Screen, 50 points to earn the Constellation’s Wings Loading Screen, and 75 points to earn the Pantheon Ranker Glider! This Glider will reflect the rank of the Ranked Cup you participated in at the time, so as you Rank up, you will need to play another Ranked Cup to upgrade your Glider to your current Rank.

See below for the dates of each Ranked Cup!

Solo Ranked Cups

April 4: Solo Ranked Cup #1 (ME)

April 5: Solo Ranked Cup #1 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA)

April 25: Solo Ranked Cup #2 (ME)

April 26: Solo Ranked Cup #2 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA)

May 16: Solo Ranked Cup #3 (ME)

May 17: Solo Ranked Cup #3 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA)

Duos Ranked Cups

April 5: Duos Ranked Cup #1 (ME)

April 6: Duos Ranked Cup #1 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA)

April 26: Duos Ranked Cup #2 (ME)

April 27: Duos Ranked Cup #2 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA)

May 17: Duos Ranked Cup #3 (ME)

May 18: Duos Ranked Cup #3 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA)

Squads Ranked Cups

April 6: Squads Ranked Cup #1 (ME)

April 7: Squads Ranked Cup #1 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA)

April 27: Squads Ranked Cup #2 (ME)

April 28: Squads Ranked Cup #2 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA)

May 18: Squads Ranked Cup #3 (ME)

May 19: Squads Ranked Cup #3 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA)

MIX-UP MONDAYS

Make Monday a day to look forward to! Mix-Up Mondays offer a weekly dose of excitement—with the scoring, formats, and goals shaking up each week. Drop in every Monday and showcase your skills.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Competitive Notes (Image via Epic Games)

CASH CUPS

Battle Royale Duos Cash Cups are back for this Season! Team up with your Duos partner in these Cups and engage in two rounds of intense Battle Royale competition. Stay updated on the Duos Cash Cups schedule in the "Compete" tab in-game.

To participate in the Cash Cups, you must be at least Gold I rank in Ranked Battle Royale.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Competitive Notes (Image via Epic Games)

VICTORY CASH CUPS

Victory Cash Cups await in Battle Royale Chapter 5 Season 2 for Solo Battle Royale and Duos Zero Build. After qualifying for Round 2, you’ll earn a cash prize with every Victory Royale obtained during that round!

You can find the schedule for Victory Cash Cups in the “Compete” tab in-game. Victory Cash Cups will require you to be at least Gold I in Ranked Battle Royale or Ranked Zero Build (depending on whether you’re competing in the Solo Victory Cash Cup or Duos Zero Build Victory Cash Cup).

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Competitive Notes (Image via Epic Games)

CONSOLE CASH CUP

Console players! In Chapter 5 Season 2, call your Duos partner and drop into up to four Duos Console Cash Cups. These Duos Console Cash Cups will only be available for players competing on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The Cups will be in a two-round format—qualify for Round 2 for an opportunity to earn cash prizes!

The Console Cash Cup will be a Battle Royale competition, and the rank requirement will be at least Platinum I in Ranked Battle Royale.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Competitive Notes (Image via Epic Games)

PLAYSTATION CUPS

PlayStation players! Compete in the Fortnite PlayStation Cups from May 31 through June 15, 2024. There’s a Battle Royale edition and Zero Build edition, both being Solo tournaments. See below for the dates of each Qualifier and Finals!

March 15 - Zero Build PlayStation Cup Qualifier 1

March 16 - Battle Royale PlayStation Cup Qualifier 1

March 22 - Zero Build PlayStation Cup Qualifier 2

March 23 - Battle Royale PlayStation Cup Qualifier 2

March 29 - Zero Build PlayStation Cup Finals

March 30 - Battle Royale PlayStation Cup Finals

The top 50 highest-scoring players from each Qualifier Cup will qualify for either the Zero Build Finals happening March 29 or the Battle Royale Finals happening March 30 (depending on if they qualified in Battle Royale or Zero Build). Players in both Finals will compete for a share of $250,100!

Regardless of whether you make it to the Finals, you can get an in-game reward in the Qualifiers! Players who earn at least 25 points in one of the Qualifiers will earn the Ghoul Popsicle Spray:

Ghoul Popsicle Spray in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The PlayStation Cups will require you to be at least Bronze I in Ranked Battle Royale or Ranked Zero Build, depending on whether you’re competing in the Battle Royale or Zero Build Cup.

WOMEN OF THE ERENA FEATURING FORTNITE

Women of the eRena (WOTE) Featuring Fortnite returns in Chapter 5 Season 2. This all-women competition is an invitational qualifier series featuring 44 Duos battling in both Battle Royale and Zero Build for a share of a $75,000 prize pool.

Watch who will become the Fortnite Champions of the eRena on erena’s Twitch channel. Dates and times below:

March 16 @ 2 PM ET - Qualifier 1

March 16 @ 4:30 PM ET - Qualifier 2

March 23 @ 2 PM ET - Main Event

Interested in competing? Fill out the Player Interest Form!

Keep a tab on the latest in-game highlights with our Fortnite coverage.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!