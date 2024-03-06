Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks suggest Medusa could be an NPC boss

According to the latest Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks provided by PV2Private, Medusa will be added to the game. She will likely be featured as an NPC boss on the island for the duration of the next season. Given the Greek mythology theme that will be in play, this is the perfect time to have a variation or variant of her in Fortnite.

Based on the information at hand, as an NPC boss, she will have access to a few unique abilities. It seems that she will be able to shoot 'dark energy' projectiles at players. For those unfortunate enough to try and attack her head-on, they will be on the receiving end of a shockwave blast. It will inflict some damage and fling players far away from her.

As for Medusa's mythic weapon, there is nothing yet to suggest she will have one. Only Zeus and Hades have been more or less confirmed to have their own unique weapon featured in-game. That being said, there is one more thing to note about Medusa, and for fans of Greek mythology, this will be a dream come true.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks suggest Medusa could be a Battle Pass Skin

Expand Tweet

With Epic Games officially teasing Zeus and Hades for Fortnite, it is all but confirmed that they will be Battle Pass Skins. This pattern of showcasing characters prior to the start of a new season is something the developer has done for some time.

However, in the case of Medusa, it's mostly based on the fact that a symbol referencing her was found engraved on Pandora's Box. Given that symbols for Zeus and Hades were also present, logically, it would mean that Medusa could be added as a Battle Pass Skin.

That being said, SpushFNBR, who provided these Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, suggests treating this as a rumor for the time being. Unless the information is data-mined or officially revealed by Epic Games, a lot can change in the next few hours. That said, Medusa may be limited to an NPC boss.

Where will Medusa be located in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Expand Tweet

Based on the current Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, Medusa will be located at a POI (Named Location or Landmark) that is in ruins. This all depends on what new locations Epic Games has planned for next season.

There are rumors of Mount Olympus being added alongside Atlantis, but nothing concrete has been data-mined thus far. As such, until more detailed Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks surface, there is truly no telling where Medusa will be located on the island.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!