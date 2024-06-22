Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Reboot Rally: Eligibility, challenges, rewards, and more

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 just received its second substantial update with the v30.20 patch, and with it, Epic Games has brought back the beloved Reboot Rally event, allowing players to unlock exclusive in-game cosmetic rewards and promoting a sense of community engagement. This event is designed to encourage players to team up with friends who haven't played the game in a while or are entirely new to it.

During Reboot Rally, players can complete related quests, enabling them to unlock items like pickaxes and item wraps. This article walks you through this event for Chapter 5 Season 3 and how you can acquire all the cosmetic rewards offered.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season Reboot Rally event

Eligibility

To be eligible for Reboot Rally, each participating squad should have at least one active Fortnite player while other players can be returning or entirely new to the game. An eligible returning or new player is anyone who has engaged with the game for less than two hours in the 30 days leading up to June 22, 2024, the launch date for the Reboot Rally event with the Fortnite v30.20 update.

An active player, on the other hand, is a user who has spent more than two hours in the game during the given timeframe.

Challenges

All Reboot Rally quests (Image via Epic Games)

Once you've gathered players eligible to take part in the Reboot Rally event, go into the game to complete certain quests and challenges attached to the event. Given below is a full list of all challenges for the Fortnite Reboot Rally event:

Rally your friends from their profile or the Reboot Rally event panel (50).

Earn XP with an eligible friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, Reload, Save The World, or any creator-made experiences (10).

Complete 1 Daily Quest while playing with an eligible friend (20).

Complete 2 Daily Quests while playing with an eligible friend (20).

Complete 3 Daily Quests while playing with an eligible friend (20).

The quests also work in the new Fortnite Reload mode. Completing these quests will grant you points that will go toward your progress in the event, and you need to hit certain milestones to unlock the rewards associated with the event.

Rewards

The rewards for Chapter 5 Season Reboot Rally (Image via Epic Games)

Completing the quests and gathering enough points will grant you the rewards offered by the Reboot Rally event. Given below is a full list of all the rewards you can acquire and how many points you need to do so:

Neon Tendrils Item Wrap - 50 Points

Wasteland Stoneshell Back Bling - 100 Points

Neon Man O' War Glider - 150 Points

Ol' Spiky Pickaxe - 200 Points

You have up until July 30, 2024, to take part in the Reboot Rally event and get your hands on these free rewards after which the event and the quests will be removed from the in-game quests tab, only to return when the next Fortnite Reboot Rally event happens.

