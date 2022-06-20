Fortnite clue hints at the imminent return of Coral Castle

Fortnite's map changes all the time in Fortnite. It was recently altered for the new season and is still changing slowly as the season progresses. A new hint suggests that another substantial change is on the way, with Coral Castle potentially returning.

At the onset of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, Epic Games made a few big changes to the map. This is not uncommon, as most season and chapter changes result in a fairly new map. Sometimes, it's pretty drastic, like when the map flipped over from Chapter 2 Season 8 to Chapter 3 Season 1.

Most of the time, though, there are fewer changes than that. This season saw the left side of the map turn bright and colorful, with a Rave Cave and Reality Falls added to the mix. Is Coral Castle coming the island next?

Fortnite hints at the return of a less-than-popular POI

Fortnite YouTuber Tabor Hill discovered a hint that could mean that Coral Castle could be returning very soon. It was last seen at the end of Chapter 2.

On the beach outside of Greasy Grove, there is a clear hint to Coral Castle. In the sand behind the large rock, there is a sand castle. That alone could be referencing Coral Castle, but there's an even more direct hint.

In front of that sand castle are six conch shells that can be interacted with. These shells were found in Coral Castle and are just now appearing on the island.

Either that's a very on-the-nose Easter egg/reference to the past, or Coral Castle is coming back. The latter is pretty likely, given Epic Games' propensity to bring back old locations.

UntameableLuna @CubUntameable • Displaced Depot sees the Blue warehouse from Dusty Depot return to the island! #Fortnite • Displaced Depot sees the Blue warehouse from Dusty Depot return to the island! #Fortnite https://t.co/9a7DYAfP7p

This wouldn't be the first time they hinted at an old location's return and then added it back to the map (Tilted Towers is a popular recipient of this treatment), so it's not unprecedented.

Coral Castle is an interesting choice for a returning POI, though. It was not very popular during its time on the island and most gamers were happy when it got destroyed by alien ships.

The main reason for players' distaste was that it was set in the water, so players who landed there had to climb up or build their way out of the location.

It was also in the northwestern corner of the map, so the circle rarely allowed Fortnite players to stay there. This forced them to leave and that was always frustrating.

Coral Castle (Image via Epic Games)

The new iteration, should it actually arrive, might be different, though. Fortnite players will have to wait and see.

The current map contains a lot of references to old locations. Dusty Depot has returned and has been named as Displaced Depot. The old Pizza Pit can be found inside Rave Cave.

The fuselage from the initial plane crash at the very beginning of Chapter 2 is on the island. The Shark can be found near Displaced Depot, too.

With places like Greasy Grove, the Mayan temple, the volcano, the racetrack (Chonker's Speedway) and Shifty Shafts back, Coral Castle might be joining them soon.

