Fortnite dad recounts how the game saved his 7-year marriage in an emotional post

Fortnite is a lot of things for a lot of people. For some, it's the best game they've ever played. For others, it's the game they play most often. Some see it as a game they can casually pick up and play any time they may feel like it. As such, opinions and feelings about the game often vary depending on who you ask.

However, for one particular player, Fortnite quite literally saved his marriage. Here's how it happened.

Fortnite player credits game for saving his marriage

This emotional story comes from a father on Reddit. He recounted how dark things had gotten, saying:

"A year ago, my wife got a DUI and begged, tears in her eyes, for us to have another baby so she wouldn’t have to go to jail, because our state hasnt been jailing pregnant women due to COVID-19. Two years ago, I had to have her hire an international lawyer because I blacked out while on vacation in Europe and was assaulted by a bouncer outside a museum."

Clearly, there was a strain on the marriage. He noted how his son loved all things Fortnite and often convinced him to play alongside. The man felt the game was fun, but even more so when his wife joined them.

The couple would eventually play squads together (Image via Epic Games)

Eventually, his wife started playing more and more often. She even (in his words) surpassed his skill level. Naturally, they played together even more frequently.

One night in particular, the couple were playing squads with younger players and they began thinking about their children growing up and living lives like they were.

A chug jug was a big part of the turnaround (Image via Epic Games)

From that moment on, they decided to seek help, and apparently, it's gone quite well. He ended the post by sharing these heartfelt words:

"Through it all, it wasn’t the dramatic moments or hours of arguments that changed things: it was a goofy children's game and a chug jug."

Many of his fellow Redditors wished him and his family well.

Others applauded the two for making that change and turning their lives around.

The word wholesome was used often, too.

Also Read Article Continues below

Readers can check out the full story in his words in the Reddit post above. Fortnite players might never have guessed that their favorite game would be the catalyst in saving a marriage. Yet here it was - another impressive feat for the highly popular game.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee