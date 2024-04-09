Fortnite downtime today (April 9, 2024): Everything we know

The Fortnite downtime today (April 9, 2024) and its subsequent update (v29.20) will begin soon. This will be the third downtime for Chapter 5 Season 2. Based on the information provided by leakers/data miners and Epic Games' teaser, this update will usher in the Fortnite x Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration. It will also introduce more content to the Battle Royale and Rocket Racing modes.

Based on official information provided by Epic Games, the Fortnite downtime today (April 9, 2024) will start at 4 am Eastern Time. As usual, the servers will be taken offline 30 minutes prior to the downtime starting.

If you would like to stay in-game and earn some experience points before the Fortnite downtime today (April 9, 2024) begins, Creative will be the best option. You can play until the servers are taken offline. XP will be awarded once the downtime ends. You don't have to worry about losing out on progress or your in-game rank.

Here's more insight into the Fortnite downtime today (April 9, 2024).

How long could the Fortnite downtime today (April 9, 2024) last?

Given that this will be the third major Fortnite update for Chapter 5 Season 2, the downtime could last a while. Based on past timelines, if the servers are taken offline by 4 am Eastern Time, they could stay that way until at least 6 am Eastern Time.

As such, the Fortnite downtime today (April 9, 2024) could last about two hours. However, it could be extended depending on numerous factors. Epic Games will provide an official update via their blog when the servers are back online alongside Fortnite v29.20 update patch notes stating all official changes.

Content changes for Fortnite update v29.20

In terms of new content being added to the game, the Fortnite x Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration will take the spotlight. It will be conducted on a massive scale with cosmetics (featured in the Item Shop) and POIs being featured in-game.

It will also feature a Battle Pass that players will be able to progress in to unlock cosmetics. Three new mythic weapons will be added to the loot pool as well. Players will be able to use them to gain an advantage in combat.

Additionally, Rocket Racing Season 1 has officially been announced. The theme takes inspiration from neon lights as seen in the teaser, but not much else is known about it. There are rumors of a Battle Pass being introduced for Rocket Racing, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

Aside from these two major changes, there will likely be a few bug fixes coming to the game as well. Some items/weapons could be balanced, and minor tweaks could be implemented. Other than this, there is not much else speculated to arrive with this update.

