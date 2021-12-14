Fortnite downtime today (December 14): When will the servers be back up?

The first official Fortnite Chapter 3 downtime will begin at approximately 3:00 AM Eastern Time on December 14. In preparation for the same, the matchmaking servers will be taken offline as well.

The update's main priority will be to address bugs, improve gameplay, and kick off Winterfest celebrations. Based on information from the leaks, the size of the update will be kept to a minimum.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus There's a chill in the air as our v19.01 Game Update is set to release tomorrow!



Downtime will begin at 3:00 AM ET (8:00 UTC) with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. There's a chill in the air as our v19.01 Game Update is set to release tomorrow!Downtime will begin at 3:00 AM ET (8:00 UTC) with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. https://t.co/1Osur5zoFh

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today?

According to the information gathered from leaks, the downtime shouldn't last too long. Unlike the last update, players won't be kept waiting for a day.

At most, the servers will remain offline for about two to three hours. Nevertheless, the timeline can extend if technical glitches occur. Hopefully, Epic Games will be able to swiftly deal with any issues faced.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v19.01 update, with server downtime beginning soon.



We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v19.01 update, with server downtime beginning soon. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! https://t.co/7JBmAeg37c

What content can players expect from the Fortnite 19.01 update?

1) Major bug fixes

Boat - Fortnite Leaks ☃ @Boat_Leaks Just to remind everyone, all these bugs should be fixed in this update. This includes re-enabling Splitscreen. Just to remind everyone, all these bugs should be fixed in this update. This includes re-enabling Splitscreen. https://t.co/VpA962tmje

Numerous bugs will be addressed in this update. These range from technical issues to in-game problems. The top two issues that will be fixed are:

Players being unable to build around large trees in-game

Reboot vans not functioning as intended

In addition to these mechanics-related problems, other platform-specific issues and those from Save The World mode will also be looked into.

2) New weapon - Dual Hand Cannons

HYPEX @HYPEX Reminder that there's an upcoming "Dual Hand Cannons" weapon, and we might get to see its stats & image in tomorrow's 19.01 update (or 19.10). Reminder that there's an upcoming "Dual Hand Cannons" weapon, and we might get to see its stats & image in tomorrow's 19.01 update (or 19.10). https://t.co/TReDKq41ih

A new powerful dual weapon will be added to the files following the update. Although no stats of the weapon are available, based on its name, it will have high recoil and a slow rate of fire. It's likely that the weapon will be sold as a Mythic in-game.

3) Winterfest skins and super styles

Shiina @ShiinaBR I really hope we're getting these two skins tonight! I really hope we're getting these two skins tonight! https://t.co/smSJfIg2oj

According to leaker ShiinaBR, a 'gingerbread man' version of the Aerial Assault Trooper alongside an unknown skin may be added in. However, as of now, this is purely based on speculation.

In addition to these two skins, Super Styles for Battle Pass exclusives will be unveiled, and players will get their first look at Winterfest themed skins.

4) New NPC - Sgt. Winters

HYPEX @HYPEX



Watch Last week's leak came true "The festivies kick off with Sgt Winters barreling around the map in his custom big rig, bringing 14 days of presents, frosty fresh items, challenges, new Creative experiences & lots more"Watch @TaborTimeYT 's vid for more info youtu.be/nou4KHPEh6Y Last week's leak came true "The festivies kick off with Sgt Winters barreling around the map in his custom big rig, bringing 14 days of presents, frosty fresh items, challenges, new Creative experiences & lots more" Watch @TaborTimeYT's vid for more info youtu.be/nou4KHPEh6Y https://t.co/WFyW5DMyyF

A brand new NPC known as Sgt. Winters may appear on the island following the update. He will be exclusive to Winterfest and will likely be removed after the event is over.

Also Read Article Continues below

Much like other NPCs, he is bound to sell items to players in exchange for gold bars. However, as of now, leakers are yet to uncover which Mythic item/weapon he will have on sale.

Edited by Shaheen Banu