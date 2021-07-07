Fortnite fans bid goodbye to Cosmic Summer celebrations in the most fitting way possible

The Cosmic Summer event reached its conclusion in Fortnite, and players decided to bid good riddance after a disappointing series of quests and challenges. While the rewards gave players an incredible amount of experience, the quest chains turned many away from the game entirely.

Most Fortnite events give players the opportunity to excel through the Battle Pass and unlock cool loot as rewards. The Cosmic Summer event kept this end of the bargain but by methods deemed unorthodox and frustrating.

Fortnite's Cosmic Summer event leaves players unsatisfied and ready to move on

The main problem with Fortnite's Cosmic Summer event was that the quests that rewarded massive experience and unique cosmetics were only found in Creative mode. Many Fortnite players don't touch Creative and stick to the main battle-royale mode of the game.

For example, the quests forced players to participate in Creative mode to work towards the experience for the Battle Pass. Not only this, but the quests changed from different types of modes, from Bio Zone Wars Trios to Pro 100.

Anybody have reason for why the hell the Cosmic Summer challenges were so damn stupid, like 50 headshot elims? I know they're not impossible, but you have to be at least semi pro to do em' all. — KingKablooie (@KablooieYt) July 7, 2021

Some quests also required dozens of games to complete like the one complained about above. Grinding that hard in a game mode that many don't want to spend the entire day in gave Fortnite players a reason not to play at all.

I really don’t like these Fortnite Cosmic Summer Quests they take sooooo long to complete — ASMR Gaming News 😴🎮 (@ASMRGamingNews) July 5, 2021

By beating the Creative modes to death over and over again, players quickly grew tired of them and saw them as a chore. Fortnite challenges are meant to immerse players in fun activities, not bore them or drag the game down.

DANG IT FORTNITE why did you have to make the Cosmic Summer quests with Creative???? I just need ONE more quest to get the ice cream truck — Katarina (Kat) 🎮 (@kat_respawns) July 4, 2021

As a result, Fortnite players sent off the Cosmic Summer event with a goodbye and a smile. The quests that came with it didn't even stay near the summer theme, letting players down once again.

The Reddit page dedicated to dismissing the Cosmic Summer event in Fortnite piles up comments about how disappointing it really was. While some cool features came to the game, like the O2 event with Easy Life, fans are happy that the Cosmic Summer era is gone.

Edited by Gautham Balaji