Fortnite: The best Fortnite skins to wear during Cosmic Summer celebrations

The Fortnite Cosmic Summer event is fully underway and it has certainly brought about a new vibe in the game.

The summer celebration has new challenges, characters, skins and events lasting until July 5th. While there is never a bad time to wear certain skins, now is a good time to wear summer-themed skins. Here are the best ones to wear during the Fortnite Cosmic Summer celebration.

Best summer Fortnite skins

5. Summer Drift

The Drift skin was a great addition to the game, with its wide array of variations due to the multiple levels required to fully unlock it. Now, the summer version is a tremendous skin to use during the Fortnite Cosmic Summer event. Regular Drift wouldn't fit in, but the summer variant is a great choice for the upcoming festivities.

Summer drift. Image via Business Insider

4. Beach Bomber

The Bright Bomber skin has seen several new variations over time, including the Dark Bomber and now the Beach Bomber. This skin allows players to feel the heat, but without letting it get too hot. This skin doesn't always make a great choice, but during the summer celebrations, there aren't a lot more fitting options.

Beach Bomber. Image via Reddit

3. New variations

Fortnite has just released several new variations of other characters and they're all summer-themed. Beach Brutus, Summer Crystal, Beach Ruby and Summer Midas are all perfect additions to Fortnite right now. Given the fact that they're new and fit so well, they're sure to be some of the most popular skins in the game right now.

2. Sun Strider

Perhaps the most iconic beach skin, Sun Strider has been a fan favorite and one of the best skins in Fortnite since her debut in Chapter 1 Season 5. She fits perfectly, as summer is filled with visits to bodies of water or pools, and thus lifeguards.

1. Sun Tan Specialist

No other skin has been more perfect for a summer event than the Sun Tan Specialist. This skin was made for times like this and is sure to be making a resurgence in popularity.

The Sun Tan Specialist was a nice addition to the Item Shop in the summer of 2018. It's been a while since it was last seen, 2019, but perhaps it'll be making a return shortly.

Sun Tan Specialist. Image via Steam Community

Which summer-themed skins are going to make a comeback for the Fortnite Cosmic Summer?

Edited by Nikhil Vinod