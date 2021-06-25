Fortnite: 5 best female skins

The list of female Fortnite skins is a long one. The game has been churning out high-quality female skins since the very beginning. Not all of them have been great, but some of the best skins in Fortnite are females.

Many players opt for female skins as they prefer them. While there are a lot more great female skins, here are the 5 best female Fortnite skins.

Best Fortnite females

5. Aura

The Aura skin was added to Fortnite in May 2019 as a member of the Item Shop. She quickly became a fan-favorite skin. She was last seen in March of this year, and her return is already long-awaited. She was given a variation for a winter-themed skin, but her original is really good.

Aura in Fortnite. Image via Pinterest

4. Dark Bomber

The Brite Bomber was not an extremely popular skin, but overhauling her as the Dark Bomber reversed all of that. The Dark Bomber immediately became one of the best female skins in Fortnite, and has remained that way since.

3. Chun-Li

Chun-Li may be the most notable female character in all of gaming. She's one of the premier characters in the popular Street Fighter franchise. Heralded as one of the best fighting franchises ever, their characters are quite popular. Many fans have really loved having her added to the game.

2. Crystal

Crystal, last seen in the Item Shop in April, was a fan-favorite addition when she was added to the Item Shop in 2019. She's occurred 20 times, and fans have always been quick to purchase this skin because of the quality and the price (800 V-Bucks).

Crystal skin in Fortnite. Image via Pinterest

1. Sun Strider

Sun Strider was an immediate fan-favorite and has stayed that way for quite some time. Belonging to one of the more fun seasons in Fortnite history certainly doesn't hurt. Her outfit and style made her a popular choice for players when she was added to the battle pass in Chapter 1 Season 5.

Sun Strider skin. Image via Fortnite Skins

