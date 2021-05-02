Top 5 most simped over skins in Fortnite

Fortnite has a lot of skins to offer. Some of these skins offer a competitive advantage over others because of the way they are designed, while the others are just beautiful to look at.

Certain female skins in Fortnite have a fan following in the game just because of how they look. The game also has a very unique animation style which many people find very attractive.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 over simped skins in Fortnite

#1 - Chun Li

Chun Li is probably the most simped skin in the entire game. This skin made it to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 and became very popular with the fan base. Chun Li's skin was a very accurate representation of her Street Fighter counterpart.

#2 - Double Cross

The DoubleCross skin has a beach-like appeal to it. The DoubleCross Fortnite skin is colorful and has a vibrant appeal to it. This skin was a part of the Red Lily set and was introduced way back in 2019. The eye patch and the flower tucked behind the ear add a lot of personality to the skin.

#3 - Bunny Brawler

The internet, for some reason, has a weird obsession with bunnies. The Bunny Brawler skin in Fortnite features a character dressed in a bunny-themed jumpsuit with ears and everything. This skin looks very cute. It was introduced back in Chapter 1 Season 3 as a part of the Pastel Patrol set and has received a new variant as well.

#4 - Aura

Aura is a pretty common skin in the game. It was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8 and has repeatedly come to the store thanks to its popularity. The aura skin has a very positive vibe, making it very attractive to the Fortnite community.

The Aura skin also received a new style in the Fortnite 12.00 patch known as the Winter Hunter style.

#5 - Sun Strider

The Chapter 1 Season 5 inductee is another heavily simped skin in Fortnite. The Sun Strider skin is very vibrant because of the Baywatch-like color combination on the skin. The blue cap on the blonde hair of the Sun Strider skin has made the item more attractive to the community.