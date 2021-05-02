Create
Top 5 most simped over skins in Fortnite

Amitesh Dhar
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature

Fortnite has a lot of skins to offer. Some of these skins offer a competitive advantage over others because of the way they are designed, while the others are just beautiful to look at.

Certain female skins in Fortnite have a fan following in the game just because of how they look. The game also has a very unique animation style which many people find very attractive.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 over simped skins in Fortnite

#1 - Chun Li

Chun Li is probably the most simped skin in the entire game. This skin made it to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 and became very popular with the fan base. Chun Li's skin was a very accurate representation of her Street Fighter counterpart.

#2 - Double Cross

Advertisement

The DoubleCross skin has a beach-like appeal to it. The DoubleCross Fortnite skin is colorful and has a vibrant appeal to it. This skin was a part of the Red Lily set and was introduced way back in 2019. The eye patch and the flower tucked behind the ear add a lot of personality to the skin.

#3 - Bunny Brawler

The internet, for some reason, has a weird obsession with bunnies. The Bunny Brawler skin in Fortnite features a character dressed in a bunny-themed jumpsuit with ears and everything. This skin looks very cute. It was introduced back in Chapter 1 Season 3 as a part of the Pastel Patrol set and has received a new variant as well.

#4 - Aura

Advertisement

Aura is a pretty common skin in the game. It was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8 and has repeatedly come to the store thanks to its popularity. The aura skin has a very positive vibe, making it very attractive to the Fortnite community.

The Aura skin also received a new style in the Fortnite 12.00 patch known as the Winter Hunter style.

#5 - Sun Strider

The Chapter 1 Season 5 inductee is another heavily simped skin in Fortnite. The Sun Strider skin is very vibrant because of the Baywatch-like color combination on the skin. The blue cap on the blonde hair of the Sun Strider skin has made the item more attractive to the community.

Published 02 May 2021, 18:11 IST
