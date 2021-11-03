Fortnite game-breaking glitch is allowing players to shoot while gliding

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has turned out to be a bit difficult for gamers. The community protested for the season to be sweaty, so Epic Games had no choice but to ease the pressure off for a bit.

The developer has released several methods to make XP grinding easier this season. However, it seems Epic it as been slacking when it comes to fixing glitches.

A recent Fortnite glitch has come up where gamers can apparently shoot while gliding. This kind of bug can influence gameplay and has certainly driven gamers crazy.

How to use Fortnite glitch in Chapter 2 Season 8 that permits gamers to use weapons while gliding

One common thought that has crossed the minds of gamers at least once is that it would be great if Fortnite allowed them to shoot while gliding down from the battle bus.

Apparently, loopers can now get a taste of that experience, though it will be a bit different and not from the battle bus. It is basically a Fortnite glitch that they can trigger easily.

Users can encounter this glitch in Steamy Stacks, where they must approach one of the steam towers. Before entering it, players will be required to glide with the help of a Witch Broom.

Upon entering Steamy Stacks, gamers will levitate upwards. As soon as they start going up, they'll be required to cancel the broom. Upon doing so, the glitch will be activated, and they can shoot while gliding.

This particular Fortnite glitch also works away from Steamy Stacks. Players will need to deploy the Witch Broom and land atop a launching pad. The effect will be similar, and they will be sent flying into the sky. While gliding down, users can shoot without any issues.

Exploiting this glitch will influence the gameplay, so loopers are strictly advised not to try it at all as it would certainly kill the fun of the competitive gameplay of Fortnite.

