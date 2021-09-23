Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (v18.00) map changes: Damaged Steamy Stacks, corruption spreading, and Doctor Slone on the move again

With 74 days left in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8, some new changes appear on the island. As foretold in the new season's trailer, it would seem that the corruption is finally spreading, and soon the island will enter its darkest days.

In addition to spreading corruption, in the new "War Effort" video, Epic Games sneaked a peak of some upcoming changes that may happen on the island in the first significant update.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Welcome to the War Effort, recruit.



JB Chimpanksi has a plan to save the Island, but we’re going to need your help to pull it off.



Find out how you can choose which weapons and items will be unlocked to help fight back The Cubes! Welcome to the War Effort, recruit.



JB Chimpanksi has a plan to save the Island, but we’re going to need your help to pull it off.



Find out how you can choose which weapons and items will be unlocked to help fight back The Cubes! https://t.co/Pf4mOEpqQi

The island is going to go through some major changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

1) Destroyed/damaged Steamy Stacks

In the new "War Effort" video, a portion of Steamy Stacks can be seen destroyed. It's unclear how this happened, but given that the Cubes have been avoiding damaging structures on the island while rolling, it's highly unlikely that it was their doing, which raises the question, "What happened at Steamy Stacks?"

While The Sideways can be a possible culprit, at the moment, it makes no sense, given that they don't affect map changes on the main map and only change areas within the zone of influence. While this remains a mystery, for the time being, there is a third theory that may shed some light

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



In the "Fortnite - War Effort" video, we can see a destroyed Steamy Stacks.



Thanks @JayKeyFN for pointing this out to me! https://t.co/Thb9dSbGdN

During Fortnite Season 7, something resembling a crashed Mothership was spotted inside a cave system on the island. Given that the Mothership blew up and pieces of it were scattered on the island, it is possible the impact caused a cave-in, which will be reflected on the map after the first major update.

2) Corruption spreading

Although the cinematic version of the corruption looked more sinister than it looks now, the corruption is indeed spreading. However, it's unclear if the entire island will fall under the influence of corruption or only the areas close to the cube.

Twea - Fortnite Leaks & Info @TweaBR The Cube at Believer Beach continues to Spread corruption on the Island, here's a few Images!



You can see the differences In the grass/around the cube! The Cube at Believer Beach continues to Spread corruption on the Island, here's a few Images!



You can see the differences In the grass/around the cube! https://t.co/kV0UWVyhFv

As seen in the tweet above, the corruption has only spread a little bit after a purple cube moved through the area. The surrounding area is more or less the same and hasn't changed color.

HYPEX @HYPEX Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! https://t.co/2HWY1zQkEo

If this is indeed the case, then the path highlighted for each cube will be corrupted overtime as they make their way towards the center of the map. By all means, this is only the beginning of whatever is about to happen to the island.

3) Doctor Slone is on the move again

After halting for a short while south of Steel Farm, it would seem that Doctor Slone and the IO Convoy are once more on the move. Given the path they are currently on, they are more than likely going to stop at the crash site called Destroyed Dish.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist

IO Convoy: Stage 3



The IO Convoy and Doctor Slone have continued heading up the road and are now located on the Green Steel Bridge. Strangely the convoy of IO vehicles carrying the alien scrap have disappeared (might not be intentional) #Fortnite Map Update: 23/9/21 🗺📍IO Convoy: Stage 3The IO Convoy and Doctor Slone have continued heading up the road and are now located on the Green Steel Bridge. Strangely the convoy of IO vehicles carrying the alien scrap have disappeared (might not be intentional) #Fortnite Map Update: 23/9/21 🗺📍

IO Convoy: Stage 3



The IO Convoy and Doctor Slone have continued heading up the road and are now located on the Green Steel Bridge. Strangely the convoy of IO vehicles carrying the alien scrap have disappeared (might not be intentional) https://t.co/IN8LHFTFAq

Alternatively, they may even bypass the location and head to Base Oscar, a small IO outpost next to Gas N' Grub. With all that said and done, it's still unclear what Slone is up to this time.

