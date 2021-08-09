Fortnite Gamora Cup: Start date, rewards, and how to participate

Epic Games is bringing another Cup Tournament, namely the Fortnite Gamora cup, for aiming to demonstrate their skills and score unique prizes by ranking high enough to reach them. The Fortnite Gamora Cup stems from the Marvel Universe and will join the Thanos Cup released earlier this year as one of Fortnite's superhero eras.

Like previous Cups, players need to score enough points to unlock the rewards available. Points can be scored in multiple ways, including kills, placement location and more. Here's everything we know about the Fortnite Gamora Cup and what it's all about.

Fortnite Gamora Cup resurges Marvel with unique rewards

Gamora’s Cup will take Place in Fortnite on August 11th!



The Gamora and Star Lord Sets will be available in the Item Shop as well on August 18th! pic.twitter.com/dAfloUKb8g — Ixonic - News & Leaks (@IxonicFNBR) August 9, 2021

The Fortnite Gamora Cup begins on August 11 around 1pm Eastern Standard Time or 6pm British Summer Time. On the main menu, players can scroll over to the Compete page where the Cup will be listed as possible events to enter.

Players will need to partner up with a teammate as the Gamora Cup is available to Duos only. Joining is as simple as finding the tournament in the Compete page and clicking on it to enter a chance to win all the rewards Epic Games released for this event.

Fortnite will allow players 3 hours to accumulate as many points in the Gamora Cup as possible. Scoring points depends on a player's performance, meaning the higher place they finish, the more points they'll earn.

#Fortnite Gamora Cup 🏆



· August 11th 📅

· Duos 🎮 pic.twitter.com/PLHS6fEGTE — Informer - Fortnite Leaks & News (@InformerLeaks) August 9, 2021

Eliminations are worth 1 point, so taking as many kills as possible may not be the best idea. A Victory Royale yields 42 points, while the placement reward decreases in points the lower they go down in the list.

Finising between 1st and 1,250th in the Fortnite Gamora Cup unlocks Gamora's skin in-game along with all of her accessories. Players don't have to spend any money to earn the skin, they just need to score enough points to climb the leaderboards as high as possible in their region.

Gamora's skin will drop in the shop soon after the Fortnite Gamora Cup ends, so players will have a chance to grab her skin if they don't finish high enough.

