Fortnite Thanos Cup: Start Date, How to Participate, Free Rewards, and more

It seems that the Fortnite Thanos Cup is inevitable. The Mad Titan was recently teased and has now been given an official return. iFireMonkey tweeted it out, but the Epic Games website has all the official details on Fortnite Thanos' return.

THANOS IS COMING! GET HIM FIRST IN THE THANOS CUPhttps://t.co/vW2VKTu6JY pic.twitter.com/evtgBpfUpk — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 18, 2021

Thanos was previously just a playable character in the Avengers Endgame Limited Time Mode but things are different this time.

Fortnite Thanos Cup

"Thanos is Coming! Get Him First In The Thanos Cup." This is the official statement and headline on the Epic Games website promoting the return of Fortnite Thanos. Now, rather than just being an in-game cosmetic, Thanos will make his way into the Item Shop.

Thanos in Fortnite. Image via Fortnite INTEL

Beginning at 8 p.m. EST on June 26th, the Mad Titan skin will be available for purchase in the Item Shop. While no price is currently set, given the magnitude and stature of this character, a 2,000 V-Bucks Legendary skin is not unlikely. However, the Fortnite Thanos Cup will give players the chance to earn the Thanos skin without spending any V-Bucks.

The Fortnite Thanos Cup will begin June 21st and will give players the opportunity to win the Fortnite Thanos skin and accompanying back bling. The scoring will accumulate based on in-game performance in Duos matches. Here's how some of the placings will score.

10th place: 24 points

9th place: 25 points

8th place: 26 points

7th place: 27 points

6th place: 28 points

5th place: 29 points

4th place: 30 points

3rd place: 32 points

2nd place: 36 points

Victory Royale: 42 points

Thanos Cup Scoring & Prizing pic.twitter.com/3duPB4OhVw — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 18, 2021

There is no point threshold that players need to surpass in order to receive the Fortnite Thanos skin and back bling. Players will need to finish within a certain ranking depending upon the region. For example, NA East region players need to finish in the top 1,575 in order to receive the rewards. Oceania players will have a tougher time as they will need to finish in the top 225 to reap the rewards.

Fortnite Thanos and the gauntlet. Image via Forbes

However, there have been a couple of qualifiers that have been placed by Epic Games. Players must have an Epic Games account at level 30 and have two factor authorization enabled. Leveling up to level 30 isn't a daunting task, but players will need to complete challenges and other things prior to the Fortnite Thanos Cup in order to compete.

