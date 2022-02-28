Fortnite is getting more Spider-Man skins in Chapter 3 Season 1, according to leaks

Spider-Man's presence in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass has been a huge success. This has been one of the best seasons in the game's history, and Spidey is at least partially responsible.

While the Battle Pass skin and Spider-Man: No Way Home skins would ordinarily be more than most collaborative characters get, there's more on the way.

Even after adding Green Goblin to the mix, more Spider-Man characters are on the way, leaks suggest. Here's what players can find out so far.

Spider-Man likely to get more skins in Fortnite Chapter 3, per leaks

The v19.40 update, which will be the final major update for Chapter 3, is scheduled for tomorrow. It will introduce several new changes, but one of the biggest will involve more skins.

According to ShiinaBR, a reliable leaker in the Fortnite community, more Spider-Man skins are on the way. They're encrypted, which unfortunately means that players won't know what skins might be arriving.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Content in tomorrow's update:



- New Spider-Man outfit (Encrypted)

- New Weekly Challenges

- New Wild Weeks

- Maybe unvaulted "Revolver"..?

- More collabs

- Quests related to "The Paradigm"

- Hopefully more "Fortnite Original" cosmetics during downtime? 🧐

- And even more! Content in tomorrow's update:- New Spider-Man outfit (Encrypted)- New Weekly Challenges- New Wild Weeks- Maybe unvaulted "Revolver"..?- More collabs- Quests related to "The Paradigm"- Hopefully more "Fortnite Original" cosmetics during downtime? 🧐- And even more!

However, it seems at least somewhat likely that the skin relates to Spider-Man: No Way Home. A recent trailer for the physical release had Fortnite billboards in a lot of shots.

No Way Home already received skins (Image via Epic Games)

Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man skin or a Tobey Maguire Spider-Man skin could be on the way, but there's no way to tell now. Players can expect there to be more Spidey content, though, because it's not just a leak.

According to Shiina, the information comes directly from Epic. They posted the information on their website and have not removed it yet.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Whenever I say that we will get another Spider-Man outfit in the Item Shop, it is NOT a leak, but OFFICIAL information from Epic Games itself. 🦇cac~💌 @GothCactuss @ShiinaBR why do we know we are getting another spider-man? where did we get that information from? @ShiinaBR why do we know we are getting another spider-man? where did we get that information from? Epic confirmed it on their website on the day Chapter 3 launched, and the text can still be found on their website today.Whenever I say that we will get another Spider-Man outfit in the Item Shop, it is NOT a leak, but OFFICIAL information from Epic Games itself. twitter.com/GothCactuss/st… Epic confirmed it on their website on the day Chapter 3 launched, and the text can still be found on their website today.Whenever I say that we will get another Spider-Man outfit in the Item Shop, it is NOT a leak, but OFFICIAL information from Epic Games itself. twitter.com/GothCactuss/st…

Given how little time Chapter 3 Season 1 has (roughly three weeks), whatever else is planned for this season will have to come in the next update.

This means that the leaked Mary Jane NPC for the Daily Bugle and any other Spider-Man "friends and foes" that were mentioned in earlier leaks may be coming.

The next three weeks will more than likely be big for Fortnite players and Spider-Man fans alike. Gamers should keep a close eye on the Item Shop in the meantime.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar