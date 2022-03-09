Fortnite glitch allows players to keep the Vault keycard with them permanently, here's how

When Covert Canyon was introduced to Fortnite, it added one of the best loot spots in its history. The Vault has four Air Drops, four IO Chests, four Gold Vaults (Safes), six Ammo Boxes, and two Large Ammo Boxes. Not many locations hold more opportunities than here.

The only challenge is getting inside the Vault. It's locked, and the only way to get inside is to collect the keycard from Gunnar, the IO boss who has 650 health and 650 shield.

Like treasure maps, the keycard goes away after a single-use, but there is a glitch to keep the card after opening the Vault. Here's how to do it.

How to keep the Fortnite IO Vault keycard permanently

The glitch comes courtesy of Glitch King, who has a knack for finding all sorts of helpful tricks and glitches in the game.

The first and most challenging step is eliminating Gunnar and retrieving the keycard. Like a map, it will guide players to the Vault. Players will also need to have a complete inventory for this to work.

Gunnar holds the keycard (Image via Epic Games)

Players will need to swipe to open the Vault and immediately pick up the extra item on the ground. In his case, a tent was the additional item, but it could probably be anything.

After that, the keycard will sit on the ground while the Vault opens. Fortnite gamers can pick it up and loot the chests inside, and the keycard won't go away.

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



Covert Canyon (1/2)🕳️

The newest POI on the map which closely resembles an older favorite location The Grotto. Here you can find Gunnar who drops the Mythical SMG and Vault keycard upon eliminating him. #Fortnite v19.20 Map Change [Thread] 🗺️Covert Canyon (1/2)🕳️The newest POI on the map which closely resembles an older favorite location The Grotto. Here you can find Gunnar who drops the Mythical SMG and Vault keycard upon eliminating him. #Fortnite v19.20 Map Change [Thread] 🗺️Covert Canyon (1/2)🕳️The newest POI on the map which closely resembles an older favorite location The Grotto. Here you can find Gunnar who drops the Mythical SMG and Vault keycard upon eliminating him. https://t.co/57ASqyVPbF

Unfortunately, this only provides a couple of advantages. Since there's only one Vault, it can only be used once. Unlike the treasure map glitch, this glitch doesn't allow players to reap the benefits repeatedly.

However, and this is what Glitch King tried to do with it, it can be used as bait. Players can use the keycard as bait for enemies if the storm circle keeps Covert Canyon inside.

PopPlaysFN @PopPlaysFN



Can be obtained when defeating the IO Brute! #Fortnite New "Covert Cavern Keycard" to unlock the new POI vault!Can be obtained when defeating the IO Brute! #Fortnite Leaks #Fortnite New "Covert Cavern Keycard" to unlock the new POI vault!Can be obtained when defeating the IO Brute! #FortniteLeaks https://t.co/MbZxkb4BED

Most Fortnite players who see the Vault keycard sitting freely will head straight for it. Alternatively, it's not clear if the keycard can be put into a tent and kept for the next match, but it's worth a shot even if it's improbable to work.

