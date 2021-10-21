Fortnite glitch is sending players flying into the sky in Chapter 2 Season 8

Glitches in Fortnite is something that's pretty common and gamers are quite used to encountering them in the game at some point or the other. Even though developers try their best to minimize glitches in the game, some of these continue to appear in the game.

Glitches can be fun to come across as long as they don't negatively influence gameplay. Fortnite glitches are often loved by gamers as they add an element of humor and joy to the otherwise intense battle royale game.

Following the addition of the v18.21 update, gamers have come across an especially entertaining glitch that sends gamers flying across the island. This article will reveal the steps involved in finding this glitch in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Glitch allowing players to fly using the Caretakers

The recent Fortnite glitch in Chapter 2 Season 8 allows gamers to fly into the sky. Even though gamers normally get a boost using the jump pads, this glitch allows gamers to hover in the game for a long time.

Activating this glitch requires gamers to follow certain steps in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players will be required to track the Caretakers on the island as the first step to this glitch.

After landing near the Caretaker, gamers will then be required to shoot at it to grab its attention. Once gamers have grabbed the Caretaker's attention, they'll have to locate a dumpster nearby and hide inside it.

The infuriated Caretaker will chase the gamer and hit the ground adjacent to the dumpster. This will send the gamer flying into the sky without using any jump boost. If gamers want to get out of this bizarre mode of flight, they simply have to press the jump button.

Caretakers have been added following the v18.21 update that was added recently. These Caretakers form the strongest army of the Cube Queen and would assist her in destroying the island and spreading corruption.

The recent glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 allows gamers to fly high into the sky. Gamers can use this glitch to their advantage and rotate to other locations on the island with relative ease.

Gamers can expect Epic to roll out hotfixes soon to fix this glitch, but it will definitely take some time for the developers to do so. Before that happens, gamers should enter the game and try it out.

