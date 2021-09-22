Fortnite Golden Cube "awakens" another cube  for the first time ever

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was recently released, and gamers were over the moon to see the Cubes return to the island. The Battle Pass trailer revealed the true intentions of the Cubes, and fans learned that they would try to destroy the island.

Kevin's arrival, along with its entourage, including the Golden and Blue Cubes, raised their curiosity.

The player's intrigue was quenched after recently witnessing a mini-live event concerning the Cubes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Golden Cube exhibits mysterious powers

The revelation of the Golden Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was met with a lot of excitement. Its golden color was strangely unique, with many believing it to be the supreme leader among the Cubes.

The speculation proved true at the recently concluded mini-live event. The Golden Cube took charge of the situation and rolled out to complete its mission.

XTigerHyperX @XTigerHyperX2 The Golden Cube / Queen is most likely going to pass by every Purple cube ! And it'll awaken them before they all make their way to the middle of the map



That's why each of the Purple Cubes are slower than the previous so that they interact with the queen at a certain point ! The Golden Cube / Queen is most likely going to pass by every Purple cube ! And it'll awaken them before they all make their way to the middle of the map



That's why each of the Purple Cubes are slower than the previous so that they interact with the queen at a certain point !

The mini-live event occurred near Believer Beach, and gamers could see the Golden Cube hover above the ground. The mysterious element shot beams of rays towards one of the purple cubes.

The transference could be of power or energy, or it could be vital information about the island or a set of instructions passed onto the cube that will be executed in the near future.

The "awakening" was the first of its kind, and gamers are thrilled to spectate such an event. It is expected that more events similar to this will take place soon. The Golden Cube will awaken all the smaller cubes, and they will eventually embark upon their mission.

FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🧊 @FortTory The Golden Cube might Awaken the Purple Cube in 7 minutes as it will move closer to the Purple Cube. The Golden Cube might Awaken the Purple Cube in 7 minutes as it will move closer to the Purple Cube. https://t.co/hI724yMNrr

Gamers were disappointed to see no significant map changes following the rollout of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, this latest involvement of the cubes in the live event has raised their expectations.

Loopers hope to see some major changes happening in Fortnite regarding the POIs and the Cubes. It can be stated without a doubt that something major is on its way. For now, fans will have to wait patiently for the entire scenario to unfold gradually.

