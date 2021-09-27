Fortnite Golden Cube finally completes its first 100 steps

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was recently released, and fans saw the Cubes returning to the island. Their return certainly excited gamers as they are agents of destruction. Significant changes regarding the map and storyline are expected to be reflected as the season progresses.

Along with Kevin the Cube and its army, two special cubes were featured as well. While the origin of the Blue Cube is well-known, loopers have had an immense curiosity for the Golden one. It keeps rotating on the island and changes its position, recently achieving a small feat.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Golden Cube hits a century of steps

It has been reported that the Golden Cube has completed its first 100 steps on the island. The event took place on September 26, at around 4:10 pm BST. The location was between the Blue Steel Bridge and the Orchard.

The Golden Cube that goes by the name of Queen is probably the leader of the faction. The mini live event demonstrated its ability to hover and awaken other cubes on the island.

This proves that it possesses immense power and will be significant in progressing the Fortnite storyline.

The Golden Cube started moving on September 19 and has been mobile ever since. It is anticipated that it will travel a complete circle and head towards the center of the island.

Gamers believe that every other cube will also join at this position, and something significant will occur. The Golden Cube is currently heading east towards Steamy Stacks. It will take a sharp right turn near this site and head south towards Lazy Lakes.

Team @Team76936510 A Mini-Live Event is happening right now! The Golden Cube is awakening the Kevin the Cube near to Believer Beach! #Fortnite A Mini-Live Event is happening right now! The Golden Cube is awakening the Kevin the Cube near to Believer Beach! #Fortnite https://t.co/HnrquluUER

Return of the Cubes and the storyline

For those unaware, the Battle Pass trailer revealed the return of the Cubes. Gamers have won the battle against the alien factions, but the island was almost destroyed.

The trailer also revealed that the Cubes would spread corruption on the island and ultimately destroy the remaining part. This information was quite pivotal as it hinted towards another major conflict towards the end of the season.

Those who were disappointed not to see any significant map changes were given all the reason to be happy as the conflict may change several POIs of the island. However, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was only recently released, and there is ample time left to reach a conclusion.

