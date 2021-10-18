Fortnite IO Guards' mask is finally coming off

One of the biggest mysteries in the game is regarding the actual physical appearance of the Fortnite IO Guards. The entire body of a Fortnite IO Guard is covered in a combat suit with the face hidden beneath a protective mask.

Gamers are curious to know what is beneath these masks. Whether the Fortnite IO Guards are human or nothing but mechanical squads, this has been on the community's mind for some time. Recent revelations indicate that players may soon get the much awaited answer to their queries regarding the Fortnite IO Guards. This article will reveal the details that has been uncovered regarding the Fortnite IO Guards.

Fortnite IO Guards: New information revealed by data miners

Ever since Chapter 2 Season 5, the Fortnite IO Guards have been the talk of the town due to their mysterious appearances. Trained to protect the IO bases, these guards carry special weapons that can be obtained by eliminating them.

Gamers have shown immense curiosity towards Fortnite IO Guards regarding their identity. Recently, data miner Hypex has revealed significant information regarding the same.

HYPEX @HYPEX There's an unreleased IO spawn location / base codenamed "IO - B", and there's also an unreleased unmasked version of the IO Guards & an IO skin (800 vbucks).. we could finally see all of these when Slone finally reaches the Bunker in the next 1-3 updates! There's an unreleased IO spawn location / base codenamed "IO - B", and there's also an unreleased unmasked version of the IO Guards & an IO skin (800 vbucks).. we could finally see all of these when Slone finally reaches the Bunker in the next 1-3 updates! https://t.co/GMHWsIQBcc

It has been revealed that there is an unmasked version of the Fortnite IO Guards that is yet to be released by Epic Games. It goes without saying that the release of the unmasked version will most likely reveal the true identity of the Fortnite IO Guards.

The data miner also revealed that there is a cosmetic belonging to the IO Guards that will be featured in the Item Shop. The cosmetic costs around 800 V-Bucks and is yet to be released by the developers.

As of now, the Fortnite IO Guards spawn at four different locations on the island. However, it has been revealed that there is an unreleased IO base that is codenamed "IO-B" in the in-game files.

Dr. Slone, the IO chief, is currently on the move and is headed towards the Redacted Bunker. It is believed that the upcoming Fortnite updates will change her position and she might reach her destination in the next few updates.

Data miners believe that the unmasked IO Guards as well as the unreleased base will be revealed once she reaches the Redacted Bunkers. Gamers can certainly expect changes to the storyline since Dr. Slone is most likely planning something significant regarding the Cubes on the island.

