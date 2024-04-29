Fortnite iOS will return on iPads in 2024

With Fortnite iOS constantly facing a rocky road ever since the Epic Games vs. Apple conflict all the way back in Chapter 2 Season 3, players have been yearning to see the Battle Royale giant return to iOS devices such as the iPhone and iPad. Now that the EU App Store is receiving a sideloading feature, Epic Games will be able to publish Fortnite iOS on the EU store; this will allow iOS users to get back into the action after so long.

However, it has now been confirmed that this sideloading functionality will not be limited to Fortnite iOS on the iPhone, but also iPads. While this was previously being debated, it has now been cleared up by Epic Games itself. The developer took to the game's official X account to provide players with an update about the Fortnite iOS situation.

Note: It is important to keep in mind that this functionality is more than likely to be limited to the EU App Store and devices.

How will sideloading allow Fortnite iOS to return to iPhones and iPads?

According to the new policies in the European Union, the EU App Store will soon introduce a sideloading feature that allows developers and publishers to share their applications and games with iOS users without going through the usual approval process by Apple. This new feature will essentially allow developers to bypass Apple's checks and assume the responsibility of sharing their applications.

Fortnite was banned on iOS during Chapter 2 Season 3. Now, Epic Games can use the sideloading feature to publish the Epic Games Store for iOS onto devices in the European Union.

Not only will this allow iOS players in the EU to get past Chapter 2 Season 3 and experience the new additions to the game, but also help Epic Games to bypass one of the key issues that led to Fortnite being removed in the first place - Apple's monopolistic App Store policies.

The exact date of the release of the sideloading feature is still not known. Nevertheless, EU iOS players will undoubtedly rejoice in the fact that they will, once again, be able to experience Fortnite on not just their iPhones, but also their iPads.

