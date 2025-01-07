Fortnite Item Shop leak (January 7, 2025) all but confirms the return of Untask'd Courier Pack

According to the latest Fortnite Item Shop leak (January 7, 2025), the Untask'd Courier Pack will be returning to the game after 400 odd days. The information was brought to light by prominent veteran leaker/data-miner @ShiinaBR. The individual in question has been part of the community since Chapter 1 and is considered one of the most trusted sources of information.

The cosmetic items are rather rare, as they fall under the list of LTOs (Limited Time Offers). They are usually not in circulation for a great deal of time and are rotated out of the Fortnite Item Shop. Hence, their return is a rather rare and joyous occasion for certain players who have been wanting to get their hands on them. Here are more details on the same.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (January 7, 2025) from @ShiinaBR on X. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Fortnite Item Shop leak (January 7, 2025) - The reported return of the Untask'd Courier Pack, Star Wars Samurai, and Winterfest 2024 skins removal

Based on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (January 7, 2025), the Untask'd Courier Pack will be added back to the Item Shop after 406 days, to be precise. It was last listed on November 28, 2023, during Chapter 4: Season OG. What makes this Pack rather unique is the fact that it is a real-money cosmetic item.

You cannot use V-Bucks to purchase it, and there's a valid reason for the same. This is because you will not only gain access to Save The World (premium mode) but also Challenges which you can complete to earn 1,500 V-Bucks.

The Untask'd Courier Pack will cost $15.99 and contains the following:

In terms of lore, there is not much to be said for the character. All cosmetics that are part of the Untask'd Courier Pack belong to the Untask'd Courier Set. That said, it is unknown if Epic Games will integrate the character into the storyline in the future.

Additionally, based on the Fortnite Item Shop leak (January 7, 2025), Darth Vader Samurai and Stormtrooper Samurai skins will be unlisted during the next rotation. The same applies to all cosmetics that were part of Winterfest 2024, which will likely remain vaulted until the holiday season returns at the end of this year. Lastly, the Signature Style Tab will supposedly be refreshed during the rotation.

