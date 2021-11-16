Fortnite Kakashi Quests: How to hit players with Paper Bomb Kunai in Chapter 2 Season 8

The Fortnite x Naruto collaboration has officially arrived. Naruto and his friends have made it into the Item Shop and the game has seen several new additions, including a challenge set and a new Mythic item.

This Mythic item, the Paper Bomb Kunai, is the subject of one of the new challenges Fortnite players will be tasked with.

This questline comes from Kakashi, a new NPC that landed on the map today. In order to hit players with the Paper Bomb Kunai, players will need to find Kakashi, complete the first stage and find the new Mythic item. Here's how to do all the steps in Chapter 2 Season 8.

How to find Kakashi and completing his quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The first step towards completing this challenge is to receive the questline. Kakashi can be found on the hill just to the west of Lazy Lake. It is directly north of the small island in the center of the actual lake, and players will once again see the familiar chat icon in their minimap once they get close enough.

Players can talk to Kakashi and accept his questline. The first stage, which will need to be completed before hitting players with the Paper Bomb Kunai, is to spot an alien crash site. These are in various places around the map.

Paper Bomb Kunais are available around the map in the loot pool. (Image via Epic Games)

Paper Bomb Kunais can be collected from floor loot as well as in chests. These Mythics are more similar to the Witches Broom than the Venom and Carnage Symbiotes.

They are also sold by Kakashi for 150 gold bars each, so players can stock up when they first accept the questline.

Fortnite players will then need to find a player and hit them with one of the bombs. They don't deal a ton of damage, so multiple might be needed to eliminate the player, though that part isn't necessary for the challenge.

The full list of Kakashi's quests are:

Spot an alien crash site

Hit players with the Paper Bomb Kunai

Build a structure after taking damage

Place or destroy a trap

Taming wildlife with the hunter's cape

These quests and the full Naruto x Fortnite collaboration are live now.

