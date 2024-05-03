Fortnite leaks hint at Loki making a return

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Loki Laufeyson, God of Stories, will soon return to the Metaverse. The character was last featured in-game via the Crew Pack for July 2021. It's been a hot minute (close to two years, rather) since we've seen him, having Loki back in-game is going to be a sight for sore eyes.

With Season 2 of Loki having aired quite recently, it's fair to say the mere mention of his name creates hype beyond comparison. Regarding this potential comeback, the information was brought to light by veteran leakers/data-miners ShiinaBR and Wensoing. Given their track record, it's safe to say this is more than just a hunch or speculation.

Here is more on Loki's potential comeback in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Fortnite leaks claim Loki to make a comeback in May 2024

Based on the data-mined information, Loki is set to come back sometime between May 17 and 19. The most probable day is May 18 (Saturday) as it is known as Laugardag (formed from Loki's name). Nevertheless, Fortnite leaks would provide the exact date in a few days.

Coming back to Loki in general, it is unclear what Epic Games has planned for him. It is being speculated to have something to do with future phases of the storyline. Albeit Chapter 5 Season 4 is still a long way off, Loki could play a role in shaping things.

With the leaked Fortnite roadmap for 2024 stating it could be Marvel-themed with Doctor Doom being the main antagonist, Loki would fit right in. Another speculation is that Loki could be part of Chapter 5 Season 3. The ending of Chapter 5 Season 3 aligns with the release date of Deadpool & Wolverine.

With a rumored Fortnite x Deadpool & Wolverine collaboration and The Time Variance Authority (TVA) being involved in the storyline, Loki is the perfect character to bring in. Therefore, Epic Games could slowly reintroduce him to the Metaverse as early as May. However, for the moment, Loki will likely be limited to just a skin and feature a few associated cosmetics.

Which other characters could be featured in the upcoming Loki x Fortnite collaboration?

While Fortnite leaks say nothing about other characters, Epic Games will likely introduce a few more. Given how popular the American television series Loki is, other characters such as Sylvie, He Who Remains, and Mobius M. Mobius could also be featured in-game. They will all add to the ever-growing list of Fortnite Marvel skins.

They are integral parts of the storyline up till now and taking into account their popularity, fans would love to cosplay as them in-game. That being said, if other characters are indeed being added, Fortnite leaks pertaining to the same will likely begin to surface sometime next week.

