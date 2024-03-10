Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming Mythics for Avatar and Jujutsu Kaisen collaborations

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Epic Games is currently working on multiple mythic items/weapons for Chapter 5 Season 2. The information was brought to light by multiple leakers/data-miners such as SamLeakss, Wensoing, and LeakySussed. While details are limited, it would seem that the upcoming Mythics are part of the Avatar and Jujutsu Kaisen collaborations.

In fact, one of the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Mythics was likely revealed in an official capacity in the trailer. Korra from Avatar can be seen shooting water projectiles. Since this item/weapon does not exist in the loot pool but was showcased officially, it will be added to the game later. That being said, here is everything we know about the upcoming mythics for Avatar and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Fortnite leaks hint at four Mythics for Avatar and Jujutsu Kaisen collaborations

As mentioned by the leakers/data-miners, at least four Mythics are in development for the upcoming Avatar and Jujutsu Kaisen collaborations. While information about them is limited, the codenames have been identified in the files. They are:

HumbleMop (Has a SuperJump & "Wheel")

AnnoyedMop

FancyMop

TiredPanda

As seen from the codenames, there is no way to say for certain what types of Mythics Epic Games is working on. One of these is most definitely the Mythic showcased in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 trailer, but it is unclear which one it is. Furthermore, it is unclear which of these will belong to Avatar and Jujutsu Kaisen, respectively. The split ratio is not clear either.

When could these Mythics for Avatar and Jujutsu Kaisen collaborations be added to the loot pool?

Korra will be made available on the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass in a few days, very likely in mid-April. Since veteran leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey mentioned a mid-season (April) Fortnite collaboration with Avatar, the Mythics could be added then. As such, players will get access to the Korra Skin and Mythics at the same time. This is the likely direction in which Epic Games will go.

As for the Mythics from the Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen collaborations, there is no timeline in place or Fortnite leaks that could predict one at the moment. The only thing known is that the collaboration could feature a tournament (Cup) and new cosmetics.

Until more Fortnite leaks surface with detailed information, there is only speculation at play. Leakers/data-miners should have more details on hand as the month progresses.

