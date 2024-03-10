Fortnite leaks predict "Fire Hammer" mythic coming soon in Chapter 5 Season 2

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, "Fire Hammer" will be the newest mythic to be added to the loot pool later this season. The information was shared by veteran leakers/data-miners HYPEX and FNChiefAko. Although not much is known about this new weapon, its origin can be traced back to Greek mythology. With Chapter 5 Season 2 being all about Myths and Mortals, it will fit right into the game.

The "Fire Hammer" is possibly linked to Hephaistos (Hephaestus). He was the ancient Greek god of fire, metallurgy, and crafts. Given that metallurgy has a lot to do with smithing on a whole, having the mythic item be a hammer is directly related to the lore. As such, "Fire Hammer" would be a fitting name for this new mythic.

However, keep in mind that Epic Games often uses placeholders for names, so the weapon could be called something very different in-game. That being said, here is how we think this mythic could function.

Fortnite leaks hint at Hephaistos' (Hephaestus) hammer coming to Chapter 5 Season 2

Although the hammer that Hephaistos (Hephaestus) uses is mostly for smithing and crafting, the version supposedly being worked on is likely a warhammer of sorts. Given how larger-than-life the other mythic weapons are in Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic Games will not add a tiny hammer to the loot pool.

As such, it could be of a similar size to the Shockwave Hammer. However, unlike the Shockwave Hammer, the Fire Hammer would likely set opponents ablaze or inflict fire damage. There are certain weapons in Fortnite that can do this, so replicating the effect with the Fire Hammer will not be too difficult.

Hephaistos could maybe feature as an NPC Boss in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Similar to other bosses, players may have to defeat him to claim the Fire Hammer. Another Aspect (Medallion) could be added as well, but there are no Fortnite leaks to support this theory at the moment.

When could Hephaistos and the Fire Hammer Mythic be added to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Although Fortnite leaks have provided information about this new weapon being in development, there is no timeline in place for its release. And with Chapter 5 Season 2 just starting on March 8, 2024, there is still a lot of time for things to be added to the game.

In all probability, Hephaistos and his Fire Hammer Mythic may be added towards mid-season. Since the developers keep items/weapons in reserve to help rotate the loot pool later on, this would be the most logical outcome. That being said, more Fortnite leaks about the same should appear online soon.

