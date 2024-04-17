Fortnite leaks predict Item Shop getting new Billboard feature soon

According to recent Fortnite leaks, it would seem that the in-game Item Shop is going to get an upgrade soon. Based on the information provided by veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX, a new feature called "Billboard" will be introduced to the Item Shop. As the name suggests, it's being speculated that it will in a way highlight cosmetic items that have been added after the rotation occurs. This is what HYPEX had to say about this upcoming feature:

"The Item Shop will receive a new "Billboard" feature next update. Right now it's being tested for the Star Wars collab dropping May 3, but they might use it before that."

As mentioned by the leaker/data-miners, with the Star Wars collaboration coming soon, it would be the perfect time for Epic Games to implement this feature. With Fortnite leaks suggesting Rebel Leia Organa to be featured as a skin in-game, using a billboard would be an amazing way to promote it. That being said, here is more information on the upcoming "Billboard" feature.

Fortnite leaks shed light on upcoming Item Shop feature

As mentioned by HYPEX in an earlier post on social media platform X, the upcoming feature could potentially be based on a design that was scrapped in 2020. As seen in the post, above the normal Item Shop's offering, characters are featured in a large banner. This makes them stand out and appear at the very top of the Fortnite Item Shop as players access it.

Given that the upcoming feature is called "Billboard", this could very well be how it could function in-game. It would highlight the new cosmetic sets/bundles or skins that have been added to the game. This would increase their visibility, and in a way, help promote the cosmetic in terms of sales.

When could the "Billboard" feature for the Item Shop be implemented?

Fortnite leaks are predicting that the next major update (v29.30) will be released on Tuesday (April 23, 2024). As such, this new Item Shop feature could be added then itself. Perhaps Epic Games will test it before the upcoming Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration to ensure that everything works as intended.

If not on the aforementioned date, then most definitely on May 3, 2024, when the collaboration goes live. Since the billboard is supposedly going to have context related to the upcoming Leia Organa skin, this makes more sense in the grand scheme of things.

