Fortnite leaks suggest Kinetic Blades could return soon

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Kinetic Blades could return sometime in Chapter 5. Based on information obtained by leaker/data-miner Wensoing, at the start of the new phase of the storyline (update 28.10), Epic Games added files pertaining to Kinetic Blades. It appears new animations for the weapon to support new movement types and a new model have been added.

This could be related to the changes that Epic Games has made with how movement functions and looks in-game. However, while it's based purely on speculation, in the grand scheme of things, it makes a lot of sense, given the circumstances surrounding it.

Fortnite leaks suggest Kinetic Blades could be related to Raiden from Metal Gear

Following the initiation of the Fortnite downtime today, leakers/data miners have uncovered a second Outfit/Skin from Metal Gear. As predicted by many, Raiden is now part of the Metaverse. Given his proficiency with blades, it's speculated that the new files pertaining to the Kinetic Blade could be related to him.

It might just be possible that the weapon will be re-added to the loot pool as part of the collaboration with Konami. Given that this is the first major collaboration with the franchise, a new model of the Kinetic Blade could feature in-game. It would not only affect combat but mobility to a large extent.

When will Raiden Outfit be added to the Fortnite Item Shop?

According to Fortnite leaks, the Raiden Outfit will likely be added to the Fortnite Item Shop soon after the Fortnite downtime ends today. Given the numerous cosmetics that Epic Games has added, this is the likely course of action that will be taken.

This also lines up with the fact that the Solid Snake Outfit will become unlockable today at around 8:30 am Eastern Time. Allowing players to access both of these skins/Outfits simultaneously will help promote the collaborations to a large extent.

Recent Fortnite leaks also predict that a Gray Fox Outfit is possibly in development. However, Epic Games has yet to confirm the same. That said, players will have to make do with Raiden and Solid Snake for the time being.

