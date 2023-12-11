Fortnite leaks suggest Sports Mode is in development

According to the latest Fortnite leaks provided by veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX, Epic Games could be working on something called Sports Mode. While this information is to be taken with a healthy dosage of speculation, there is some data to support this rumor. Given how things are progressing within the game's ecosystem, this is not too far-fetched to imagine, and with good reason.

In 2021, leakers/data-miners uncovered that Epic Games was working on basketball mini-games. Players would have been able to play and watch basketball matches within the game itself. Here is what was written on the leaked images pertaining to this mode:

"Create arcade style basketball mini games to showcase entirely new play. We move past the simple toy functionally and into a Fortnite version of arcade basketball."

Sadly, aside from a collaboration with LeBron James in Chapter 2 Season 7, nothing else came to fruition. There was no basketball mini-game to speak of. However, as stated by HYPEX, Epic Games may be currently working on the Sports Mode, and there is some evidence to support this theory.

Basketball hoops were present in The Big Bang Live Event

Epic Games has a habit of hiding content that is yet to come via numerous mediums. They often showcase them in teasers, trailers, outdoor advertisements (Las Vegas Sphere), in-game Easter Eggs, and, of course, during live events. As such, many noticed a small detail during The Big Bang Live Event.

After a new reality had formed, two basketball hoops could be seen swirling around in space. While this could be present to the fact that anything is possible in Fortnite, they stood out a lot more than other elements. As such, leakers/data-miners suspect that Epic Games was hinting at something.

Taking into account that a Sports Mode featuring basketball was in development, this could unofficially be the first official teaser of sorts. Furthermore, Epic Games is expanding their Metaverse. They are transforming Fortnite into a platform from mere Save The World and Battle Royale experiences.

As such, the possibility of having a dedicated Sports Mode is not too outlandish. It would fit right into the setting alongside Fortnite's other modes: LEGO, Rocket Racing, and Festival.

When could Sports Mode come to Fortnite?

At present, there is no timeline to speak of. With Epic Games already working to improve the three newly added modded, a dedicated Sports Mode could take some time. This is also taking into account that LEGO has confirmed the arrival of several more LEGO-themed games inside Fortnite starting early next year.

Such being the case, the Sports Mode could take over a year or so. Epic Games could introduce it at the start of Chapter 6, but again, it would all depend on how things play out. Given the massive expansion that is always taking place, the roadmap ahead is rather winding and complex. Nevertheless, given the recent developments, Sports Mode will eventually become a reality.

