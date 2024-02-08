Fortnite leaks suggest Survey Skin codenamed "Ballet Assassin" in development 

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Survey Skin codenamed "Ballet Assassin" is currently in development. The information was brought to light by veteran leaker/data-miner ShiinaBR in collaboration with FN_Assist, who provided the image. Since Survey Skins are based on concept art or rudimentary design, it's impossible to say if the one in question will look exactly the same when added to the Item Shop.

However, when taking into account past examples of Survey Skins (Charlotte, Joy), often the final designs barely had any changes. Apart from those that affect in-game physics or players' POV, everything remained the same. On that note, here is everything we know about Survey Skin codenamed "Ballet Assassin" that's in development based on Fortnite leaks.

Fortnite leaks predict dancing assassin codenamed "Ballet Assassin" in development

While the final Fortnite outfit/skin is yet to be showcased, there are a few noticeable features on the leaked Survey Skin. For starters, her legs seem to be made of metal or are metallic in nature. When looking at her knee joints, it doesn't look like she's wearing a suit of armor, but rather it's her own legs. This would suggest that the character in question is not your average NPC.

Another striking feature showcased is that one of her arms has been encased in a metallic sleeve or glove. The fingertips are sharp as well and would likely function as close-combat weapons. Judging by the concept art, it seems her hand is made of some metal as well, rather than being encased in a metallic glove or sleeve.

Moving on, the Survey Skin can be seen standing on her toes, which distinctly showcases the art of ballet - as such her codename: Ballet Assassin. All these signs suggest that she is somehow related to a medieval theme, but nothing of the sort is due to arrive in Chapter 5 Season 2 based on Fortnite leaks.

When could "Ballet Assassin" Survey Skin be added to Fortnite?

Since her theme does not match anything that is currently in development as per the latest Fortnite leaks, she will not be added to the Item Shop anything soon. Alternatively, she could become part of a Level-Up Pack for some later season or become part of Fortnite's Battle Pass or perhaps even a freebie. All of these are possibilities.

That said, the final and finished version of this leaked Survey Skin should turn a few heads in-game. Given the intricate patterns engraved onto her arm and legs, she will be very aesthetic and will likely have at least one additional Style.

