Fortnite 'March Through Time' event: Map code, free rewards, how to play, and more

Fortnite is partnering with TIME to create the Fortnite March Through Time event. Almost 58 years ago, 250,000 people gathered on the National Mall in D.C. for a March on Washington. It was not just the largest political demonstration yet in American history, but also the beginning of a movement, defined by the riveting "I have a dream" speech, delivered by the late Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Epic Games is setting out to educate players about a significant historical moment and its continuing impact today.

This will be a Creative mode that will have rewards that will incentivize players to participate. Here's everything on the Fortnite March Through Time event.

Fortnite and TIME present: A March Through Time

The Fortnite event will begin today. According to Kraypex, a Fortnite leaker, it will last for over a year. The event will be available to players through August 31 of next year.

The "March Through Time" will be available till next year! (August 31st 2022)



|| #Fortnite || pic.twitter.com/9Jl6FWdCHy — Kraypex | Fortnite Leaks & News  (@Kraypex) August 26, 2021

To join this revolutionary new map, players will need the map code. The code is 3815-8892-1433, according to Epic Games.

Players can join and begin experiencing the Fortnite March Through Time event. Some free cosmetic rewards can also be unlocked. The "D.C. 63" spray can be unlocked simply by spending time in the event. This is currently the only reward available, but there could be more later since this event will last a year.

You can now get the "D.C. 63" spray if you join the "March Through Time" LTM and stay in it for at least 20 minutes!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/KdA17UuM2f — Wolf (@Radiantwolftx) August 26, 2021

There are also two items being added to Creative: the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. These will be building items that players can use in their Creative builds.

The Lincoln Memorial will be a new building item for Creative players. Image via the Easyvoyage UK

This is an unprecedented move for Fortnite. Gaming joining forces with a magazine to promote education and awareness of a social issue is not seen yet. Fortnite has revolutionized live performances with their concerts and will blend video games with education in this event. At least one player believes this needs to happen more going forward.

This Fortnite and Time initiative is really Interesting: check for "March Through Time" in Creative Mode.



We need more of this in videogames :) #Fortnite #BLM pic.twitter.com/0TaAeMZu0D — Wonder Jane 🏳️‍⚧️ (@JaneRomero_) August 26, 2021

The island is now available to play, and players can begin learning and unlocking the free spray.

Edited by Srijan Sen