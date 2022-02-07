Fortnite Mayhem event: How to join and redeem a free pickaxe and emote

Epic Games has just announced the return of Fortnite Mayhem, a Creative event for content creators and players. Signups officially opened today at 9.00 am EST, so players can reserve their spot at the event.
There are prizes available for players who participate, including a pickaxe and an emote. Here's how to join and how to unlock the rewards.
Fortnite Mayhem announced with free cosmetic prizes
The event is scheduled to celebrate Valentine's Day, as Epic Games has titled this event "Love is in the Air." Here's what it said regarding the signups:
"Starting on February 7, 2022, at 9 am ET, head over to the official Creative Mayhem website to sign up for this new challenge. Anyone playing Fortnite can be a winner, jump into the Creative Mayhem games for your chance to win!"
Participating players will unlock the Love Reigns emoticon for free simply by signing up. The second reward, the Mace of Hearts harvesting tool, is available to players who play on the map for just 30 minutes. They don't have to do anything in particular to satisfy the requirement.
Additionally, the Creative Mayhem event will have a competition.
"With over 100 influencers from regions across the world, selected Creative Mayhem participants will face off against eight Fortnite influencers and their communities to determine the champion of their country or region. Following the qualifiers, one Creator and their community will emerge victorious to represent their region or country in the Global Finals taking place on March 12, 2022 with a grand total of $100,000 on the line."
Not only are there free cosmetics available, but certain Fortnite players have the opportunity to win a lot of money, too. These are the dates for the qualifiers:
- February 26-27: France, Poland, Germany, Italy
- February 26-27: Russia, Middle East, Spain, North America
- March 5-6: South America, Brazil, Australia, Japan
The Grand Finals will be held on March 12 with the top teams from each region. For more information, gamers can visit the official Epic Games blog.