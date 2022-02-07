Fortnite Mayhem event: How to join and redeem a free pickaxe and emote

Epic Games has just announced the return of Fortnite Mayhem, a Creative event for content creators and players. Signups officially opened today at 9.00 am EST, so players can reserve their spot at the event.

There are prizes available for players who participate, including a pickaxe and an emote. Here's how to join and how to unlock the rewards.

Fortnite Mayhem announced with free cosmetic prizes

The event is scheduled to celebrate Valentine's Day, as Epic Games has titled this event "Love is in the Air." Here's what it said regarding the signups:

"Starting on February 7, 2022, at 9 am ET, head over to the official Creative Mayhem website to sign up for this new challenge. Anyone playing Fortnite can be a winner, jump into the Creative Mayhem games for your chance to win!"

The Mace of Hearts harvesting tool (Image via Epic Games

Participating players will unlock the Love Reigns emoticon for free simply by signing up. The second reward, the Mace of Hearts harvesting tool, is available to players who play on the map for just 30 minutes. They don't have to do anything in particular to satisfy the requirement.

The only thing you need to do in order to obtain the rewards is sign into the website ( Fortnite Creative Mayhem clarification:The only thing you need to do in order to obtain the rewards is sign into the website ( CreativeMayhem.Fortnite.com ) and then play the creative map (7266-3680-0768) for 30 minutes, you don't need to submit a time or anything on the site. Fortnite Creative Mayhem clarification:The only thing you need to do in order to obtain the rewards is sign into the website ( CreativeMayhem.Fortnite.com ) and then play the creative map (7266-3680-0768) for 30 minutes, you don't need to submit a time or anything on the site. https://t.co/j8m1P9MfAS

Additionally, the Creative Mayhem event will have a competition.

"With over 100 influencers from regions across the world, selected Creative Mayhem participants will face off against eight Fortnite influencers and their communities to determine the champion of their country or region. Following the qualifiers, one Creator and their community will emerge victorious to represent their region or country in the Global Finals taking place on March 12, 2022 with a grand total of $100,000 on the line."

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Also as stated by Epic Games; These prizes are not exclusive to Creative Mayhem, but they are previously unreleased. They may be made available in other promotions or for purchase at another time. Also as stated by Epic Games; These prizes are not exclusive to Creative Mayhem, but they are previously unreleased. They may be made available in other promotions or for purchase at another time.

Not only are there free cosmetics available, but certain Fortnite players have the opportunity to win a lot of money, too. These are the dates for the qualifiers:

February 26-27: France, Poland, Germany, Italy

February 26-27: Russia, Middle East, Spain, North America

March 5-6: South America, Brazil, Australia, Japan

The Grand Finals will be held on March 12 with the top teams from each region. For more information, gamers can visit the official Epic Games blog.

