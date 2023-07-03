Fortnite meme perfectly sums up what leaving your knocked friend behind feels like

It's not always possible to save everyone in Fortnite, which is part of the reason Epic Games introduced the reboot van to the game. This provides an opportunity to bring players back even after they've been knocked out and eliminated. However, that requires players to return for the reboot card, which isn't always possible. Sometimes, players have to be left behind for the team to have a shot at winning.

It doesn't feel good when you are the player being left behind. Even if it's understandable, it's not enjoyable to be left to die slowly. One Fortnite Redditor created a hilarious meme that captures exactly what it feels like.

Viral Fortnite meme captures the feeling of being left behind perfectly

Click is a 2006 film starring Adam Sandler that gets surprisingly emotional. That's why it makes for the perfect meme here. In the movie, Sandler's character fast forwards through time so much that it becomes automatic, and he misses basically his entire life, making him emotional.

The meme comes from Click (Image via Sony)

When you get left behind in Fortnite, it feels emotional. Your life is slipping away like Sandler's character's was. Before he goes, he drops a middle finger. In the movie, it's a joke for his kids, but this meme is a final message to the player who refused to revive their fallen teammate.

The community has enjoyed this post and finds it rather relatable. The comments are full of players with similar experiences. One person was just very surprised by the fact that Click was referenced.

Unfortunately, this was an experience that many Fortnite players knew all too well.

Another player joked that they were learning what it's like to have friends for the first time. They'll probably stick to playing solo mode if it's anything like this meme.

One player felt that another meme could fit perfectly- the audio from the popular Five Nights at Freddie's sound.

While many players are intimately familiar with this experience, others shared their experiences where their teammates often risked everything just to revive them. Despite the player's pleas to be left for the greater good, they went back.

The meme has gathered a lot of positive attention. Many players recognize this feeling and relate to the admittedly well-made meme. It already has over 1000 upvotes in 20 hours at the time of writing.

