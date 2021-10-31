Fortnite to permanently shut down in China: What the rest of the world can expect

Epic Games has decided to shut down Fortnite China permanently. After losing the game's mobile version on iOS, this comes as yet another setback for fans and the developers.

China is increasingly policing gaming, which is why Fortnite has an entirely separate version for Chinese players. However, the game has been operating at a loss for the last three years due to several restrictions. As the constraints continue to grow, Epic Games feels it isn't feasible to continue with the Chinese version.

The news is official, as Fortnite China's website announced. The shutdown will take place in two steps, with the game permanently shutting servers on November 15.

Fortnite China has a dedicated fanbase

China recently reinforced stricter gaming rules nationwide, which have affected several major gaming tournaments and gaming in general. Naturally, gaming is slowly becoming an unprofitable business in China. Fortnite is just one of the major games to pull out of the country.

The decision has disappointed several Fortnite China players who dedicated most of their day to the battle royale game. Following the announcement, several fans have expressed their sadness over the decision.

Fortnite China announced the shutdown on its official website. According to the news, the developers will close the registration of new accounts and the download portal on November 1. The game will shut down entirely on November 15, with the servers shutting down permanently.

What does it mean for global version?

The battle royale game is extremely popular all around the world. The number of players has increased significantly following the release of Chapter 2 Season 8. Therefore, many fans have wondered if the Chinese version shutting down will affect the global version.

Fortnite China is shutting down due to growing restrictions around gaming in the country. This is not a problem in other parts of the world. Considering that Epic Games is based in the US, Fortnite will likely be available freely in most countries. Therefore, global players need not worry about the game shutting down because of this news.

