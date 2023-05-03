Fortnite player recreates Spy Games from Chapter 2 Season 2 in UEFN

Fortnite players just got another amazing Creative map that is based on Spy Games, a popular game mode from Chapter 2 Season 2. DionPowder, its creator, has completely recreated The Agency, a popular point of interest from the season where players could find Midas and his Mythic Drum Gun. The entire map is centered around this building, but players can also leave the island.

What makes this UEFN creation unique is the way it utilizes Spy Games technology from Chapter 2 Season 2. On the new map, players can open supply drops — all of them are based on a Mythic boss from that season and come with perks. This will allow gamers to choose the loadout they want.

The new Fortnite map has been published and can be accessed through its code. It's a gun game that puts a unique twist on weapons cycles.

This Fortnite map is a great tribute to Chapter 2 Season 2

The map combines many elements from one of the best seasons of all time (Image via Epic Games)

Chapter 2 Season 2 is one of the best Fortnite season of all time. In it, Epic Games added Mythic bosses for the first time. Each of these entities had a Mythic weapon, which can be used in the new Creative map.

Here are all the loadouts players can choose from:

Midas - Drum Gun

- Drum Gun Skye - SCAR

- SCAR Meowscles - Heavy Assault Rifle

- Heavy Assault Rifle Brutus - Minigun

- Minigun TNTina - Boom Bow

Each of these will offer perks, such as glider redeployment. However, these weapons and perks disappear after players get eliminated.

Since this Fortnite Creative map is a gun game, players get a different weapon for every three eliminations. The map also features henchmen who can be found in or around The Agency.

From time to time, a supply drop will spawn on the map. It offers the aforementioned five different loadouts and is perfect for those who don't like their current weapons.

Mythic loadouts can be obtained from supply drops (Image via Epic Games)

The new Fortnite Creative map is very fun in both single and multiplayer modes. Considering that this creation is new, it'll take a while to become popular. However, it has a lot of potential and could attract thousands of players. The map can be accessed with this code: 8945-5854-0618. Its developer is quite active on Twitter and posts frequent updates regarding their creation.

