Popular studio creates a Fortnite Creative map that features massive battles, base building, and more

Fortnite Creative maps have been very popular over the last few weeks. Ever since Epic Games released Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), many creators and studios have used it for mind-blowing maps within the game. Vysena is one of the most popular studios that creates custom maps, and their latest project is astonishing.

Vysena created Operation: Sandstorm, a new Fortnite Creative map that features a massive battle between enemy teams. It also features zombies, a variety of weapons, and military vehicles.

Considering that the Fortnite studio has created many other amazing maps in the past, this comes as no surprise. Operation: Sandstorm is very entertaining and has a lot of concurrent players at any given moment.

New Fortnite Creative map offers many features and is amazing for PvP combat

The map has a lot of amazing features (Image via Epic Games)

Operation: Sandstorm is all about a massive battle between two opposing teams. Each side has to protect their own base against enemy attacks, but also plant bombs and destroy the other's quarters. The map was developed by Vysena Studios, the creators behind a few other unique maps.

While the Fortnite Creative map is mostly focused on player-versus-player (PvP) combat, there are also zombies who join the fight. They make things slightly more complicated, but players can get valuable resources from them.

ButEach player gets gold for eliminating enemies, which can be used to upgrade the base and plant bombs.

The objective of the game is to destroy the enemy base (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Creative map is all about objectives. Eliminations are somewhat important, but they are not essential to winning the match. Players can use different weapons to complete objectives, from airplanes to tanks.

Operation: Sandstorm features many combat elements and can be quite confusing at the start. However, it's very easy to learn and master, and the map is extremely fun with a team of friends.

The map can be accessed with the following code: 3614-5741-8031. The easiest way to access it is to open the game mode selection mode and go to the Island menu tab. Additionally, players can add it to their playlists through Epic Games' official website.

