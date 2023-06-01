Fortnite players to get a free refund ticket, here's who is eligible

Certain Fortnite players are about to get a free refund ticket from Epic Games for a specific skin. This is a huge deal because these tickets are quite valuable when it comes to a game that relies heavily on cosmetic sales.

Players usually get three refund tickets and become ineligible to acquire more for an entire year. After that period, they can collect another if they have used one or more. It is important to remember that only select players will be able to take advantage of this opportunity.

New Fortnite refund ticket available for a certain outfit

Fortnite players who purchased the Craggy Champion skin between May 6 and May 8 for 1,200 V-Bucks are now eligible to return it.

Craggy Champion. (Image via Gnejs Gaming on YouTube)

Epic Games has altered the face model for the outfit, so it no longer looks exactly like it did when it was in the Item Shop. So, it is understandable that some players may not be fond of it anymore and would like their money back.

If you are unhappy with the Craggy Champion outfit, you should have no problem returning it. Here are the steps to follow:

Open the game. Navigate to Account and Privacy. Choose Return or Cancel Purchase. Select the item. The list dates back 30 days, so make sure you choose Craggy Champion. Click the button to Submit Return Request and use your ticket. Click Yes.

Keep in mind that this process cannot be undone. Once the refund is complete, you won't have the item anymore. You can purchase it again if you change your mind down the road. However, you will have to wait for the outfit to come back to the Item Shop.

This is very similar to what happened with the Beach Jules outfit. After changing her skin tone, Epic offered a refund for the skin.

