Fortnite PlayStation Cup (2022): Start Date, How to participate, cash prizes and more

January just got more exciting for PlayStation Fortnite players. The Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2022 has been announced, and all PlayStation players will have the chance to participate in the tournament.

The PlayStation Cup 2022 is a solo tournament and players from qualifying regions will be able to participate in this two-day event. The prize pool will be divided among the winners based on the points accumulated from playing the matches over the period.

There are a few rules and exceptions, and this article will cover all the necessary details regarding the tournament.

Start date and prize pool for Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2022

The Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2022 will take place on January 14 and January 15, which is the upcoming weekend. Players can check the registration process from the in-game 'Compete' tab.

The prize pool for this event is $107,100. The tournament is divided into two parts and prizes will be given out based on player rankings at the end of the tournament. Below are the prize pool breakdowns for EU, NAE, NAW, and Brazil:

Rank Prize

1st $1,200

2nd $1,100

3rd $1,000

4th $800

5th $725

6th $600

7th $550

8th $500

9th $450

10th - 25th $400

26th - 50th $300

51st - 64th $200

Prize pool breakdown for Oceania and Middle East:

Rank Prize

1st $650

2nd $600

3rd $550

4th $500

5th $450

6th $400

7th $350

8th - 9th $300

10th - 20th $200

Japanese and Asian server players cannot compete in the Fortnite PlayStation Cup 2022. The reasoning behind it was not clarified in the official notice. However, it could be due to licensing issues, which have created problems in the past for players in the continent.

How to participate in the PlayStation Cup 2022

Players can check out the tournament from the 'Compete' tab in-game and register by following the rules as provided on screen. To be eligible as a competitive player in the game, all players need to enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) on their account. Furthermore, their account needs to be at level 50 or above.

Only players with PS4 and PS5 are allowed to take part in this tournament. Since this is a solo tournament, the first part of it will involve players getting as many kills as possible in three hours - each kill, along with match placement, will provide points. These points will be accumulated and only the top 100 players will participate on Day 2.

If players live in the qualifying regions, they can hop into the game and warm up for the remaining two days before the upcoming hectic weekend.

Edited by Saman