Fortnite pro BBG Calc under fire for making lewd joke; Clix, GUILD Hen & others respond

With such a huge player base, it makes perfect sense that there are many personalities and lifestyles. One such personality is Fortnite pro BBG Calc, who has come under fire for a b**tiality joke that may have gone a bit too far.

Fortnite pro BBG Calc faces backlash over animal joke

BBG Calc is a professional gamer with BuiltByGaming (BBG). The tweet has since been deleted, but it lives on thanks to a screenshot from Jake Lucky, co-owner of Full Squad Gaming.

Both Twitter users are verified, which gives them a bit of sway over their followers. Whether or not the tweet was a joke, as Calc claims, many impressionable followers may not have understood.

BBG Calc @yungcalc Alright I deleted the tweet but don’t be fooled I still think it’s a funny joke and stand by the joke as being funny Alright I deleted the tweet but don’t be fooled I still think it’s a funny joke and stand by the joke as being funny

Several players, fans, and followers responded to the tweet, which has been a bit divisive.

There are two camps in this debate: the one saying that jokes like this aren't funny and shouldn't be shared and those who don't care much or think it was funny themselves.

GUILD Hen, another pro, responded by saying that the Fortnite community does not claim him or his jokes.

GUILD Hen @hentvv @JakeSucky we do not claim him, we pass him on to the uwu kitty cats @JakeSucky we do not claim him, we pass him on to the uwu kitty cats

XSET Ceise echoed that sentiment.

Another commenter was simply surprised to see something like this on their screen.

Many users felt that Calc was an isolated incident and that it didn't represent the entire community.

Leven @Leven2k @JakeSucky Bro stop saying fortnite scene if its just calc @JakeSucky Bro stop saying fortnite scene if its just calc

On the other hand, some people felt that it was truly just a joke and really not that bad. Clix was one of those people.

Another commented that it was most likely an unnecessary statement, but not an incorrect one.

Another quoted a classic Disney film to voice their agreement.

Whichever side Fortnite players may fall on, this is a fascinating debate, and it will be interesting to see what, if anything, comes of it. This is also not the first, nor will it be the last time, Calc says something controversial.

