Fortnite pro BBG Calc under fire for making lewd joke; Clix, GUILD Hen & others respond

BBG Calc has a history of tasteless tweets (Image via BuiltByGaming)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Mar 16, 2022 09:32 AM IST
The Fortnite community has grown so much over the past four years that the game has constantly been active. It's one of the biggest titles on the market right now and, naturally, has lots of gamers. It may not be at its peak, but there are still so many daily users.

With such a huge player base, it makes perfect sense that there are many personalities and lifestyles. One such personality is Fortnite pro BBG Calc, who has come under fire for a b**tiality joke that may have gone a bit too far.

Fortnite pro BBG Calc faces backlash over animal joke

BBG Calc is a professional gamer with BuiltByGaming (BBG). The tweet has since been deleted, but it lives on thanks to a screenshot from Jake Lucky, co-owner of Full Squad Gaming.

The controversial tweet (Image via JakeSucky/Twitter)
Both Twitter users are verified, which gives them a bit of sway over their followers. Whether or not the tweet was a joke, as Calc claims, many impressionable followers may not have understood.

Alright I deleted the tweet but don’t be fooled I still think it’s a funny joke and stand by the joke as being funny

Several players, fans, and followers responded to the tweet, which has been a bit divisive.

There are two camps in this debate: the one saying that jokes like this aren't funny and shouldn't be shared and those who don't care much or think it was funny themselves.

BBG Calc has been controversial before (Image via Sportskeeda)
GUILD Hen, another pro, responded by saying that the Fortnite community does not claim him or his jokes.

@JakeSucky we do not claim him, we pass him on to the uwu kitty cats

XSET Ceise echoed that sentiment.

@JakeSucky We do not claim him

Another commenter was simply surprised to see something like this on their screen.

@JakeSucky https://t.co/Ek1jbsGSqt

Many users felt that Calc was an isolated incident and that it didn't represent the entire community.

@JakeSucky Bro stop saying fortnite scene if its just calc

On the other hand, some people felt that it was truly just a joke and really not that bad. Clix was one of those people.

@JakeSucky hes got a point

Another commented that it was most likely an unnecessary statement, but not an incorrect one.

@JakeSucky https://t.co/HiE2BjR0Vu

Another quoted a classic Disney film to voice their agreement.

@JakeSucky https://t.co/z5aLUPkGhx
Also Read

Whichever side Fortnite players may fall on, this is a fascinating debate, and it will be interesting to see what, if anything, comes of it. This is also not the first, nor will it be the last time, Calc says something controversial.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
